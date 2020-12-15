Kareena Kapoor posts adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Ibrahim, calls them her ‘favourite boys’. See here

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, with his two sons -- Taimur and Ibrahim. Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child together. Besides Ibrahim, Saif has daughter Sara Ali Khan from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena captioned it, “Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons.” The picture showed Saif, wearing a white kurta, hugging Ibrahim and Taimur in the kitchen of his house. Ibrahim was spotted paying his father a visit on Monday.

Saif in a recent interview had said that both his sons will likely become actors, just like their grandmother, parents, and sister. “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in,” he told SpotboyE.

In an appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast, Saif said, “My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art.”

He continued, “My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already.”

Saif and Kareena announced her second pregnancy in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement.

