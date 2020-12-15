After posing pregnant, Kareena Kapoor says she wants Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘bod’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:16 IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez had a fun exchange on social media about Kareena’s pregnancy and Jacqueline’s looks. The two recently bonded in Dharamshala, where Jacqueline was shooting for Bhoot Police with Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan.

On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture of herself on the sets of an ad shoot, her pregnant belly prominently displayed. Jacqueline reposted the picture on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “OMG Soooo Inspiring!!!”

Kareena, however, shared Jacqueline’s post, and wrote, “But I want your bod Jack,” and added a bunch of heart emojis.

Saif and Kareena announced her second pregnancy in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple, parents to three-year-old Taimur, said in a joint statement.

In a recent episode of her talk show, What Women Want, Kareena spoke about the challenges of naming her new child. She said that after all the controversy that was caused by Taimur’s name, they have decided to wait until the baby arrives. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha Dhupia on the show.

Saif and Kareena will welcome the baby in March. She recently concluded filming her portions of Laal Singh Chaddha, while Saif finished filming the first schedule of Bhoot Police.

