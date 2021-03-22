IND USA
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor at the airport on Sunday night. (Varinder Chawla )
Janhvi Kapoor runs back to give dad Boney Kapoor a tight hug before boarding flight. Watch

  • In a video shared online, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to catch a flight. The actor was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. The actor, who has been busy with the release of her horror-comedy Roohi and the wrap of her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry, was accompanied by her father, Boney Kapoor.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Janhvi stepped out of a car with Boney. While the paparazzi requested her to pose for photographs, her attention was on her father, who was keeping a pouch carrying a liquid item in her handbag.

The actor eventually greeted the paparazzi before she made her way to the departure terminal. After the initial formalities were completed, Janhvi hugged her father goodbye and pushed her luggage trolley in. But she quickly ran back to give him another hug before she finally took off.

Janhvi spent her Sunday answering a few fan questions. Hosting her AMA on Instagram, the actor revealed her favourite travel memory, featuring her father Boney and her mother, late Sridevi. She also revealed that Pankaj Tripathi is her favourite co-star. She left fans in splits when a person asked her if she would kiss them. The actor shared a selfie wearing a mask and wrote, "No."

Also Read: Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited Bollywood comeback. See pic

A few days ago, Janhvi was emotional after the filming of Good Luck Jerry came to an end. "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything," she said, sharing a picture from the movie.

Apart from Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

