IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited Bollywood comeback. See pic
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
bollywood

Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited Bollywood comeback. See pic

  • Fardeen Khan's newly transformed look has been revealed in a picture doing the rounds online. The actor is eyeing a Bollywood comeback, after more than a decade spent out of the limelight.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST

A day after actor Fardeen Khan was spotted by the Mumbai paparazzi, reluctant to pose for photographs, a new picture highlighting his recent physical transformation has been shared. Fardeen is eyeing a comeback, after having spent the majority of the last decade outside the spotlight.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Sunday shared a picture on Instagram, teasing Fardeen's new look, although his face was obscured. Aalim had written, "Guess ...???" in his caption. On Monday, the actual picture was shared online, revealing Fardeen in a blue shirt, and aviators.

On Sunday, he was spotted by the paparazzi, who asked him to pose for photographs. Fardeen was wearing a mask and asked what the point of posing for pictures was since his face couldn't be seen. "Please tell me what picture you will take with a mask," he asked, before getting in his car and being driven away.

Fardeen made headlines after he was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office late last year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he hadn't expected to get the sort of attention that he did, having been away for so long.

Talking about his transformation, he said, "So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great.”

Also read: Lean Fardeen Khan refuses to pose for the paparazzi, asks 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

Mukesh confirmed that Fardeen is looking to make a comeback, and told a leading daily, “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.”

Fardeen, the son of Feroz Khan, made his film debut with 1998’s Prem Aggan. His was last seen in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
fardeen khan no entry 2 no entry mukesh chhabra + 2 more

Related Stories

Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Lean Fardeen refuses to pose for paps: 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Fardeen Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor has lost 18 kilos last year and fans are impressed with his transformation.
READ FULL STORY
Fardeen Khan is expected to make his acting comeback soon.
Fardeen Khan is expected to make his acting comeback soon.
bollywood

Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Director Anees Bazmee, who is ready with the script for No Entry sequel, has said Fardeen Khan has expressed his desire in making a comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreated Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge videos.
Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreated Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge videos.
bollywood

Shilpa reacts to Harman's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John's film collects 8.7 cr on first weekend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST
John Abraham's film Mumbai Saga has collected 8.7 crore on its first weekend. The film has released under some restrictions in Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
bollywood

Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited comeback

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Fardeen Khan's newly transformed look has been revealed in a picture doing the rounds online. The actor is eyeing a Bollywood comeback, after more than a decade spent out of the limelight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Shanaya Kapoor to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
bollywood

Karan announces Shanaya's launch with glam video, she begins her first film soon

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:49 AM IST
  • Karan Johar is launching yet another star kid. The filmmaker has confirmed he will be backing Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Screengrab from a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Pune airport.
Screengrab from a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Pune airport.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, as she accompanied him and the Indian cricket team to Pune. She made sure to shield daughter Vamika from the media's eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reveals dating Raj Kundra during Life In A Metro shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty has shared an insight into her initial days with Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that the two stars dated when she was shooting for Life In A Metro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi no more.
Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi no more.
bollywood

Bazaar director Sagar Sarhadi dies, Hansal Mehta mourns filmmaker's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi has died. He penned dialogues and screenplays for numerous movies and directed acclaimed film Bazaar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi at Karim Morani's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi at Karim Morani's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • Karim Morani hosted a private dinner party for a few friends from the industry on Sunday. Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Arjun Bijlani were among the attendees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large crowd of film buffs decided to storm a movie hall in Mumbai's Malegaon.
A large crowd of film buffs decided to storm a movie hall in Mumbai's Malegaon.
bollywood

Crowd storms movie hall screening Mumbai Saga. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:11 AM IST
A large crowd of movie lovers stormed a film theatre in Malegaon, near Nashik in Maharastra. The movie hall was screening John Abraham's Mumbai Saga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shows massive transformation in new Thalaivi pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi drops on Tuesday. Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana shared new pictures from J. Jayalalithaa's biopic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Angad Bedi sat on his daughter's cycle, and broke it!(Instagram)
When Angad Bedi sat on his daughter's cycle, and broke it!(Instagram)
bollywood

Angad sat on daughter's cycle and broke it, Neha Dhupia shares pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Neha Dhupia shared a picture of Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehra, 'moments before the cycle broke, thanks to daddy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of responses during her latest AMA session.
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of responses during her latest AMA session.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor denies follower's request to kiss her in this hilarious way

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor held an AMA session on Sunday and was asked a bunch of funny questions by her followers. Here's how she responded when someone asked her for a kiss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aahana Kumra paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami.
Aahana Kumra paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami.
bollywood

Aahana is criticised for her dark-face as she pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  • Even as many criticised Aahana Kumra for her dark-face make-up in her latest photoshoot, cricketer Jhulan Goswami said 'good job' to the tribute from Aahana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga: Five over-used dialogues by John Abraham that we've heard enough

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent outing, Mumbai Saga, is much like his movies - full of cliches, over-the-top-drama and dialogues written for the sake of whistles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
bollywood

Kesari: Akshay Kumar celebrates as film completes two years

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday celebrated two years of his critically acclaimed movie Kesari. The film was directed by Anurag Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP