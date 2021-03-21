IND USA
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
Lean Fardeen Khan refuses to pose for the paparazzi, asks 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

  • Fardeen Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor has lost 18 kilos last year and fans are impressed with his transformation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:34 PM IST

Fardeen Khan was spotted on Sunday leaving a hair salon in Mumbai. The Heyy Baby actor was seen wearing a blue denim shirt, white pants and a mask, sporting sunglasses. The video, sharing by a paparazzo account, revealed Fardeen's massive transformation.

The actor stopped to pose for the paparazzi but politely asked the photographers, "Please tell me what picture you will take with a mask." The son of the late actor Feroz Khan then drove away in his black SUV after thanking the people.

Fans took to the comments section and applauded his transformation. "He’s back and I must say it’s a massive transformation," a fan commented. "The way he transformed his body and weighs remarkable," added another social media user. "Wow big transform fat to fit fardeen khan," a third user commented.

In December 2020, Fardeen was clicked by a photographer when he stepped out of casting director Mukesh Chabbra’s office. The actor has been away from films for 11 years now.

Over three years ago, a not-so-flattering photo of the actor made its way to social media and Khan laughed about the reactions that came his way. Talking about his transformation, he told Hindustan Times, “Back then, I wasn’t feeling my best. I am also dad to my daughter, 7 and son, 3, so I run after them, take them to school, play in the part etc. I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great.”

Khan stayed away from the camera to focus on his family. His wife Natasha had trouble having kids and took the IVF route. He had revealed that he didn’t plan to be away for so long, but there were some serious challenges and family is important to him.

“I wanted to be there for her and my kids, who are the centre of my world. I enjoy being a dad. Now that I am back, I feel like a newcomer. But I think I come with a certain degree of wisdom. You are calmer while approaching things and you have seen how things work. I am glad to be back,” he explained.

fardeen khan

