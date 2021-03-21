Lean Fardeen Khan refuses to pose for the paparazzi, asks 'What picture will you take with a mask?'
- Fardeen Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor has lost 18 kilos last year and fans are impressed with his transformation.
Fardeen Khan was spotted on Sunday leaving a hair salon in Mumbai. The Heyy Baby actor was seen wearing a blue denim shirt, white pants and a mask, sporting sunglasses. The video, sharing by a paparazzo account, revealed Fardeen's massive transformation.
The actor stopped to pose for the paparazzi but politely asked the photographers, "Please tell me what picture you will take with a mask." The son of the late actor Feroz Khan then drove away in his black SUV after thanking the people.
Fans took to the comments section and applauded his transformation. "He’s back and I must say it’s a massive transformation," a fan commented. "The way he transformed his body and weighs remarkable," added another social media user. "Wow big transform fat to fit fardeen khan," a third user commented.
In December 2020, Fardeen was clicked by a photographer when he stepped out of casting director Mukesh Chabbra’s office. The actor has been away from films for 11 years now.
Over three years ago, a not-so-flattering photo of the actor made its way to social media and Khan laughed about the reactions that came his way. Talking about his transformation, he told Hindustan Times, “Back then, I wasn’t feeling my best. I am also dad to my daughter, 7 and son, 3, so I run after them, take them to school, play in the part etc. I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great.”
Khan stayed away from the camera to focus on his family. His wife Natasha had trouble having kids and took the IVF route. He had revealed that he didn’t plan to be away for so long, but there were some serious challenges and family is important to him.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone draws a parallel with Alphonso mango in her latest all-green attire, Navya Naveli Nanda finds it lit
“I wanted to be there for her and my kids, who are the centre of my world. I enjoy being a dad. Now that I am back, I feel like a newcomer. But I think I come with a certain degree of wisdom. You are calmer while approaching things and you have seen how things work. I am glad to be back,” he explained.
Arjun Kapoor's latest pics get a response from Ranveer Singh: 'Haye garmi'
- Arjun Kapoor dropped new pictures on Instagram. Applauding him was his good friend and actor Ranveer Singh. See pics.
Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch
- Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram sharing a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters of the Maldives.
Lean Fardeen refuses to pose for paps: 'What picture will you take with a mask?'
- Fardeen Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor has lost 18 kilos last year and fans are impressed with his transformation.
Deepika drops a pic in an all-green attire, draws a parallel with Alphonso mango
- Deepika Padukone posted a fresh picture in an all-green outfit. She also joked about looking like Alphonso mango. See here.
Natasa plants a kiss on son’s head, jokes he's the reason behind her messy look
- Natasa Stankovic shared a cute video clip with her son Agastya from their morning ritual. See it here.
Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah what she misses the most about her father
- Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actor revealed what she misses the most about him and how he helped her find peace.
Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding
- Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid at her friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding. See new pictures of the actor dancing and having a ball with the bride squad.
Mira channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on Covid 19 scenario
- Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it
Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it
Sidharth Malhotra: No one questions you when things are going correctly and movies work well
Ranveer Singh channels the Men in Black vibe in latest pics, see here
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from a sports field. The actor was dress in an all-black ensemble.
Harman ties the knot with Sasha, Shilpa shares glimpse of his gurudwara wedding
- Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet
- Actor Shilpa Shetty applauded husband Raj Kundra's performance at the sangeet ceremony of Harman Baweja. Harman and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married in Kolkata.