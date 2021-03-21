IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone draws a parallel with Alphonso mango in her latest all-green attire, Navya Naveli Nanda finds it lit
Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone draws a parallel with Alphonso mango in her latest all-green attire, Navya Naveli Nanda finds it lit

  • Deepika Padukone posted a fresh picture in an all-green outfit. She also joked about looking like Alphonso mango. See here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Deepika Padukone dropped a stunning new picture in an all-green outfit on her Instagram account on Sunday. She also joked about looking like a mango.

She wrote: "'Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes...' OR am I...!?" She then commented on the post, "By the way...How much mango is too much mango?" The picture has Deepika's back against the camera but she turns to face the camera. She is wearing deep green leather pants with a dull green short top. Her sneakers too are in the combination of green and white.

Navya Naveli Nanda took to the comments section and dropped a few fire emojis. Her fans were delighted to see her. They all mentioned how "beautiful" and "mesmerising" she looked.

Deepika has been stepping out quite often lately. A couple of days back, she stepped out twice with her sister, golfer Anisha for dinner dates. She also attended a party at Karan Johar's home to celebrate Alia Bhatt's 28th birthday earlier this month.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83, where she plays Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh plays the lead role, essaying the role Kapil in the film. The sports drama revolves around India's surprise win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup where they beat tournament favourites West Indies.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra on equation with Shraddha Kapoor after taking over Saina biopic: 'She is the sweetest girl ever'

She also completed the shoot of her untitled film with Shakun Batra. She stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir."

She has reportedly been shooting for her next, Pathan, which is to serve as Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle after the debacle of Zero. It will also star John Abraham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
deepika padukone ranveer singh

Related Stories

Deepika Padukone picks between cold coffee and filter coffee in a game of 'This or That.'
Deepika Padukone picks between cold coffee and filter coffee in a game of 'This or That.'
bollywood

Deepika in a fix when asked to pick between cold coffee and filter coffee, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone shared a video where she played 'This or That'. Among the various options she was asked to pick from, she found picking between cold coffee and filter coffee the toughest.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday at Karan Johar's party.(Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday at Karan Johar's party.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika-Ranveer, Arjun-Malaika arrive for Karan Johar's bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Filmmaker Karan Johar held Alia Bhatt's birthday party and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and many others were in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
bollywood

Deepika drops a pic in an all-green attire, draws a parallel with Alphonso mango

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:56 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone posted a fresh picture in an all-green outfit. She also joked about looking like Alphonso mango. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya.
bollywood

Natasa plants a kiss on son’s head, jokes he's the reason behind her messy look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic shared a cute video clip with her son Agastya from their morning ritual. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra opened up about missing her father in her chat with Oprah.
Priyanka Chopra opened up about missing her father in her chat with Oprah.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah what she misses the most about her father

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actor revealed what she misses the most about him and how he helped her find peace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.
Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.
bollywood

Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid at her friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding. See new pictures of the actor dancing and having a ball with the bride squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput channels mother-in-law's Hansa in new Instagram post.
Mira Rajput channels mother-in-law's Hansa in new Instagram post.
bollywood

Mira channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on Covid 19 scenario

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen next in the Hindi film Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen next in the Hindi film Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
bollywood

Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan talks about the entire paparazzi culture, and how she navigates her way through the pressure that comes along.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Urmila Matondkar’s last full-fledged Hindi film appearance was in the 2008 film EMI.
Actor Urmila Matondkar’s last full-fledged Hindi film appearance was in the 2008 film EMI.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Variety is one word you can safely associate with Urmila Matondkar’s filmography
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in Shershaah.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in Shershaah.
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra: No one questions you when things are going correctly and movies work well

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:25 PM IST
It’s been almost a decade since he stepped into films with Student of the Year, and Sidharth Malhotra has had quite an interesting career trajectory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh shares his all-black look on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh shares his all-black look on Instagram.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh channels the Men in Black vibe in latest pics, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from a sports field. The actor was dress in an all-black ensemble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harman Baweja married Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday.
Harman Baweja married Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday.
bollywood

Harman ties the knot with Sasha, Shilpa shares glimpse of his gurudwara wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
bollywood

Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Actor Shilpa Shetty applauded husband Raj Kundra's performance at the sangeet ceremony of Harman Baweja. Harman and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rani Mukerji at a promotional event for her Mardaani 2.(PTI)
Rani Mukerji at a promotional event for her Mardaani 2.(PTI)
bollywood

Rani Mukerji announces new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on birthday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Rani Mukerji, who turned 43 on Sunday, announced her new film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Good Luck Jerry recently.
Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Good Luck Jerry recently.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor conducted an AMA session with fans where she took questions about her travels with family, beauty secrets and favourite co-star. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap is a writer-director and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife.
Tahira Kashyap is a writer-director and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife.
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has shared an Instagram post, apparently taking a dig at the 'ripped jeans' controversy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi recently starred in Mumbai Saga.
Emraan Hashmi recently starred in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scene

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP