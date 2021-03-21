Deepika Padukone draws a parallel with Alphonso mango in her latest all-green attire, Navya Naveli Nanda finds it lit
- Deepika Padukone posted a fresh picture in an all-green outfit. She also joked about looking like Alphonso mango. See here.
Deepika Padukone dropped a stunning new picture in an all-green outfit on her Instagram account on Sunday. She also joked about looking like a mango.
She wrote: "'Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes...' OR am I...!?" She then commented on the post, "By the way...How much mango is too much mango?" The picture has Deepika's back against the camera but she turns to face the camera. She is wearing deep green leather pants with a dull green short top. Her sneakers too are in the combination of green and white.
Navya Naveli Nanda took to the comments section and dropped a few fire emojis. Her fans were delighted to see her. They all mentioned how "beautiful" and "mesmerising" she looked.
Deepika has been stepping out quite often lately. A couple of days back, she stepped out twice with her sister, golfer Anisha for dinner dates. She also attended a party at Karan Johar's home to celebrate Alia Bhatt's 28th birthday earlier this month.
On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83, where she plays Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh plays the lead role, essaying the role Kapil in the film. The sports drama revolves around India's surprise win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup where they beat tournament favourites West Indies.
Also read: Parineeti Chopra on equation with Shraddha Kapoor after taking over Saina biopic: 'She is the sweetest girl ever'
She also completed the shoot of her untitled film with Shakun Batra. She stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir."
She has reportedly been shooting for her next, Pathan, which is to serve as Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle after the debacle of Zero. It will also star John Abraham.
