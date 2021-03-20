Parineeti Chopra on equation with Shraddha Kapoor after taking over Saina biopic: 'She is the sweetest girl ever'

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, the biopic of ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal. Directed by Amol Gupte, the film has been years in making and Parineeti wasn't the first choice for the lead role.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor was first brought on board to play the Olympian. Shraddha met with Saina at her home, even practised badminton for a few days and her first looks pictures were also shared online. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Shraddha exited the project and Parineeti was brought on board.

Despite what was written about the replacement in the media, Parineeti maintains that there is no bad blood between them. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "Of course, she was not able to do the film due to certain date issues and she had other films that she was doing. The thing is, there was never really any problem. This was something that the media made. Ki humein bada ek doosre se kuch problem hai (that we had some big problem with each other). She is the sweetest girl ever and we both are friends and we just had a great chat saying, 'Listen, you know I am doing the film now', and that was the end of it. It was very positive and very loving. I really wish the media would not make a big deal out of it. Because genuinely there was no issue."

At the film's trailer launch, when asked if she felt an added pressure to pick up a role that Shraddha had already started preparing for, Parineeti said she focused only on playing the part to the best of her ability.

"I had only my pressure and that of my director. I wanted to impress him and work hard to learn the sport. I didn't take any external pressure. The pressure was me, my coach approving what I'm learning, my director approving what I'm looking like on-screen. There was no other pressure," she told the media at the launch

Saina is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26.

