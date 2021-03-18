Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter can't get over how distractingly big her fake mole is
Parineeti Chopra is awaiting the release of her next, Saina. The film is based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal and the latest pictures shared by Parineeti shows how she has almost nailed the part.
Sharing two pictures, one of Saina and one of her from the film, Parineeti wrote on Twitter, "Thrilled to be able to do THIS as an actor once in my life. #SainaXParineeti."
While there were many who praised Parineeti for her efforts, some also expressed their disappointment with the mole sported by the actor. A Twitter user commented, "Whats with director and make up artist,... I mean the mole on Saina's face is so small, and Parineeti. Itna ganda change kyu (why such a bad change)." Another reacted, "Why such a big mole !!" One more wrote in Hindi, "Isn't the mole on the face too big?"
Earlier, Saina had hailed the film teaser and had commented on Parineeti's look as her younger avatar. She had shared a screenshot of Parineeti as a younger Saina in a still form the teaser and written, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina."
Parineeti had dropped the trailer of the sports-drama on International Women's Day. The nearly two-minute-long trailer showed how a girl from a small village in Haryana dreamed about becoming the world's no 1 badminton player, and how her parents helped her out in fulfilling her dream. The trailer then shifts its focus on highlighting the hardships she faced, before getting back into the game with full force and proving herself to be an outstanding player.
Written and directed by Amole Gupte, Saina is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26.
Also read: Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight, RJ Anmol calls him 'our world, our happiness'
Parineeti recently unveiled the song Parinda from the forthcoming biopic and called it her workout song. The song shows Parineeti training vigorously on the tennis court and going through intense work out sessions with Manav Kaul who essays the role of Saina's trainer in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter objects to her mole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif debuts new hairdo for a new film, sister Isabelle says 'love it'
- Katrina Kaif is getting back into the work mode slowly but surely. On Thursday, she shared a new picture of herself with a brand new hairdo. It is for her new film, she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre trailer: Emraan needs to Get Out of Amitabh's home, Rhea finally appears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon Prime Video enters film production in India, to co-produce Ram Setu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soni Razdan wants Covid-19 vaccine for actors: 'We actually can’t wear masks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi box office week 1: Janhvi, Rajkummar film earns ₹16.41 cr
- Roohi box office: Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the horror-comedy stands at a box office collection of ₹16.41 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight
- The first picture of Vivah actor Amrita Rao's son Veer is finally out. The child looks cute in the picture as his parents look at him with love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riteish Deshmukh makes injured Genelia's ponytail, gives her a hug. Watch
- Genelia D'Souza has shared a video of husband Riteish Deshmukh making her ponytail as she couldn't do her own hair due to an injured hand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha enjoy 'vegan and baingan' on lunch date, see pics
- Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha went on a lunch date on Wednesday and shared a glimpse of what was on the menu. Check out their pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The sequel factor: Can sequels to hit Bollywood films change the industry’s course in 2021?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: It is very freeing as an actor to do a something on OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal's son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on sets in Delhi
- Arjun Rampal's son Arik visited him on the sets of his next project in Delhi. The actor shared some lovely pictures of the little one on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay, Nushrat, Jacqueline leave for Ayodhya to commence Ram Setu shoot
- The star cast of the film Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, took a private plane from Mumbai to shoot for the film in Ayodhya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz on marrying Pavitra: 'Don't want to put a date on it'
- Refusing to reveal any details of when they will get married, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reaffirm their passionate love for each other in a new interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan greeted by a sea of fans cheering aloud, watch video
- Varun Dhawan was greeted by a sea of fans as he came out to head for the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Check out the video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox