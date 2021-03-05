Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti Chopra's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has reacted to Parineeti Chopra's Saina teaser which released on Thursday. The badminton champion took to Twitter to particularly praise her younger version on screen.
Sharing a screenshot of Parineeti as a younger Saina in a still form the teaser, Saina wrote on Twitter, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina."
Written and directed by Amole Gupte, the sports biopic features Parineeti as Saina Nehwal. The nearly one-and-a-half-minute teaser of Saina opens with a shot of a badminton court with Parineeti's voiceover speaking about how half of the Indian population comprises of females who are only expected to cook and then are married off at the age of 18. However, she then adds, "I picked up a racquet instead of utensils and made my own destiny."
The teaser then highlights Saina's many achievements, showing how her parents and coach encouraged her to become the only Indian woman badminton player to become world No. 1. The final sequence of the teaser shows Saina waving back at the audience after a match, with the Indian flag on her shoulders.
From the mole on her cheek to the way she takes shots on the badminton court, Parineeti's has tried to step into the shoes of the celebrated player.
Saina is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actor had dropped the release date of the film with a small video.
Also read: Saina teaser: Parineeti Chopra hits the perfect shot in Saina Nehwal’s inspiring biopic. Watch
The film's recent new poster was slammed by badminton lovers for the depiction of a wrong serve. The picture looks more like a serve in tennis, not badminton. Explaining the concept behind it, Gupta had written on Facebook, “If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday
- Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya dines with Liger team, Eijaz kisses Pavitra at a bash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step into Mandira Bedi's beautiful Madh Island holiday home, it's now on Airbnb
- Mandira Bedi has put up her Madh Island house on Airbnb. The actor has reportedly been working tirelessly to refurbish the place before letting it out. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared a prayer for him
- Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday after being admitted in a hospital for several days. The agctor had been posting about him as she kept close to him in his last days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam shares unseen wedding reception picture to wish Rhea on her birthday
- Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic
- Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday: 'I love my little brother'
- Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets. Watch
- Kangana Ranaut has posted a video from the sets of Tejas in which she can be seen training on a net. She plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brad Pitt once congratulated Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on their wedding
- Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. At the time, Brad Pitt wished the couple 'all the luck' on their marriage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana describes man she feels is running smear campaign against her
- Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and dropped a vague description of a man who she believes is running a social media smear campaign against her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox