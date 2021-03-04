IND USA
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
Saina teaser: Parineeti Chopra hits the perfect shot in Saina Nehwal’s inspiring biopic. Watch

  • Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra is badminton champion Saina Nehwal in the teaser of the latter's biopic titled Saina. The actor looks impressive as Saina, complete with the mole on her cheek and the shots on the badminton court that made the world wake up to her talent.


The Saina teaser opens with Parineeti, talking about how half of the Indian population comprises of females who are married off at the age of 18 with nothing left to their life story. She, however, adds, "Lekin mere saath aisa nahi hua, karchi-tawe ke badle mein pakdi maine talwar (But this didn't happen with me, I picked the sword in place of a pan and ladle). Following visuals show how her parents and coach encouraged her and worked hard with her to make her the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, five medals in Commonwealth Games and become the only Indian woman badminton player to become world No. 1.

Talking as Saina, Parineeti says that she has never been bothered by who her opponent was because her game was always simple --to beat him/her. There are also glimpses of Manav Kaur, who plays her coach Pullela Gopichand.

The film has been directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed acclaimed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba.

Saina is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, the makers announced Tuesday. A poster of the film was however slammed by many for the wrong depiction of a badminton serve.

Also read: Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with view of the sea. See pics

This will be Parineeti's second theatrical release in March, after Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Also starring Arjun Kapoor, the film is scheduled to open on March 19.

Parineeti, whose The Girl on The Train released last week on Netflix, shot for Saina in 2019. Saina was earlier supposed to be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, who exited the project due to scheduling issues.

