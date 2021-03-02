Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twitter is already fact-checking Parineeti Chopra's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster: 'Is it a Sania biopic?'
Twitter is already fact-checking Parineeti Chopra's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster: 'Is it a Sania biopic?'

Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra plays Saina Nehwal in the biopic.

Actor Parineeti Chopra's upcoming sports biopic, Saina, is being fact-checked mere hours after the release of its debut poster. Parineeti will play badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film, due out on March 26 in theatres.

Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster shows what appears to be a tennis toss, and not how a player would ideally hit a badminton serve. In the poster, the title is fashioned into a shuttlecock.

"Badminton ka serve neeche se hota hai (A badminton serve is performed underhand). A tennis fan must have made the poster," one person wrote on Twitter, accumulating nearly 5000 'likes'. "Serena williams pe nai hai biopic poster banane wale chacha (This isn't a Serena Williams biopic)..." wrote another.

"Is it Sania Mirza biopic Or Saina Nehwal's?" asked another Twitter user, adding a laughter emoji. "Looks like fan of #Sania made the poster for #Saina," commented another, also making a reference to tennis player Sania Mirza. The Saina-Sania joke seemed to be quite popular. "Which badminton player in the world serves like this! Looks like they mixed up the Saina & Sania biopic themes!!" noted another Twitter user.

Parineeti, who has been training for the Saina biopic for years, most recently appeared in The Girl on the Train, which debuted directly on Netflix, after having forgone a theatrical release.

Also read: Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with view of the sea. See pics

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she'd spoken about the responsibility of playing lead roles. "Of course, there is a lot of pressure because it is a huge responsibility. But I think I don’t want to think about that aspect yet, because then, it will put a lot of pressure on my mind may affect my performance. And like I said, I never want to underperform. So, it’s about remaining in a positive frame of mind. I will concentrate on my duties as an actor, and do my best and hope that the audience appreciates what I do," she'd said.

