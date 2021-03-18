Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight, RJ Anmol calls him 'our world, our happiness'
- The first picture of Vivah actor Amrita Rao's son Veer is finally out. The child looks cute in the picture as his parents look at him with love.
Vivah actor Amrita Rao's husband RJ Anmol has finally shared the first picture of their son, Veer. It shows the baby smiling with his eyes closed as Anmol and Amrita look at him.
Anmol shared the family picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Our World, Our Happiness #Veer."
Amrita had earlier opened up about how she was learning the ropes of motherhood without a nanny while husband Anmol continues to do his share of daddy duties. She had told Pinkvilla in an interview, "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help. He also changes nappies and can pretty much handle Veer without me. I call him the Japa-Papa for Veer."
Calling being a mother the toughest role of her life, she said, "I'm up most of the night feeding my baby and it's not like your shift ends and you get to sleep in the day, the day continues catering to every second of Veer. You have to put behind yourself and now you become your second priority. Motherhood is the toughest role I have played so far."
Also read: Arjun Rampal's son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on sets in Delhi. See pics
Amrita had earlier given a glimpse of her child in November last year. She shared a picture which showed her and Anmol's hands holding the hand of the little one. She captioned it, "Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer. He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings. Amrita Rao RJ Anmol."
Amrita had made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002. She starred in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur. She took a break from films in 2013 and made her comeback in 2019 with Thackeray.
