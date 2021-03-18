IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight, RJ Anmol calls him 'our world, our happiness'
Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol with son Veer.
Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol with son Veer.
bollywood

Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight, RJ Anmol calls him 'our world, our happiness'

  • The first picture of Vivah actor Amrita Rao's son Veer is finally out. The child looks cute in the picture as his parents look at him with love.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:30 AM IST

Vivah actor Amrita Rao's husband RJ Anmol has finally shared the first picture of their son, Veer. It shows the baby smiling with his eyes closed as Anmol and Amrita look at him.

Anmol shared the family picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Our World, Our Happiness #Veer."

Amrita had earlier opened up about how she was learning the ropes of motherhood without a nanny while husband Anmol continues to do his share of daddy duties. She had told Pinkvilla in an interview, "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help. He also changes nappies and can pretty much handle Veer without me. I call him the Japa-Papa for Veer."

Calling being a mother the toughest role of her life, she said, "I'm up most of the night feeding my baby and it's not like your shift ends and you get to sleep in the day, the day continues catering to every second of Veer. You have to put behind yourself and now you become your second priority. Motherhood is the toughest role I have played so far."

Also read: Arjun Rampal's son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on sets in Delhi. See pics

Amrita had earlier given a glimpse of her child in November last year. She shared a picture which showed her and Anmol's hands holding the hand of the little one. She captioned it, "Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer. He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings. Amrita Rao RJ Anmol."

Amrita had made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002. She starred in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur. She took a break from films in 2013 and made her comeback in 2019 with Thackeray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
amrita rao rj anmol

Related Stories

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Akshay, Nushrat, Jacqueline leave for Ayodhya to commence Ram Setu shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:27 AM IST
  • The star cast of the film Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, took a private plane from Mumbai to shoot for the film in Ayodhya.
READ FULL STORY
Teejay Sidhu and her newborn daughter, on the day she was born
Teejay Sidhu and her newborn daughter, on the day she was born
tv

Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:52 AM IST
  • Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol with son Veer.
Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol with son Veer.
bollywood

Amrita Rao's first picture with son Veer is pure delight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • The first picture of Vivah actor Amrita Rao's son Veer is finally out. The child looks cute in the picture as his parents look at him with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh makes Genelia D'Souza's ponytail.
Riteish Deshmukh makes Genelia D'Souza's ponytail.
bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh makes injured Genelia's ponytail, gives her a hug. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • Genelia D'Souza has shared a video of husband Riteish Deshmukh making her ponytail as she couldn't do her own hair due to an injured hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on a lunch date.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on a lunch date.
bollywood

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha enjoy 'vegan and baingan' on lunch date, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha went on a lunch date on Wednesday and shared a glimpse of what was on the menu. Check out their pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are both sequels to popular original films.
Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are both sequels to popular original films.
bollywood

The sequel factor: Can sequels to hit Bollywood films change the industry’s course in 2021?

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:39 AM IST
A host of sequels and instalments such as Badhaai Do, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are in the making. Actors, filmmakers and experts believe that sequels can help lure audiences back into theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol was recently seen in web film, Tribhanga.
Kajol was recently seen in web film, Tribhanga.
bollywood

Kajol: It is very freeing as an actor to do a something on OTT

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Kajol, who recently headlined the web film, Tribhanga, says that on OTT, the whole commercial trappings are not there which makes it easier to work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Rampal with son Arik.
Arjun Rampal with son Arik.
bollywood

Arjun Rampal's son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on sets in Delhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Arjun Rampal's son Arik visited him on the sets of his next project in Delhi. The actor shared some lovely pictures of the little one on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Akshay, Nushrat, Jacqueline leave for Ayodhya to commence Ram Setu shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:27 AM IST
  • The star cast of the film Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, took a private plane from Mumbai to shoot for the film in Ayodhya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan found love on Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Eijaz on marrying Pavitra: 'Don't want to put a date on it'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Refusing to reveal any details of when they will get married, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reaffirm their passionate love for each other in a new interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is shooting for Bhediya.(Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan is shooting for Bhediya.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Varun Dhawan greeted by a sea of fans cheering aloud, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan was greeted by a sea of fans as he came out to head for the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Check out the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ratna Pathak Shah is active in films and theatre.
Ratna Pathak Shah is active in films and theatre.
bollywood

Happy birthday Ratna Pathak Shah: Here's why she is Bollywood's hit mom

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • Ratna Pathak Shah has brought individuality and fun to mom's portrayal in Hindi films. On her birthday, here is a close look at her performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After sharing her own pic in ripped jeans, Gul Panag revealed she did not buy it as ripped jeans, but the pair was worn out.
After sharing her own pic in ripped jeans, Gul Panag revealed she did not buy it as ripped jeans, but the pair was worn out.
bollywood

Gul Panag poses in a pair of ripped jeans, see her pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Sharing a pic of herself dressed in ripped jeans, in protest against Uttrakhand CM's comment on 'women who wear ripped jeans', Gul Panag revealed the denims were worn out, not bought as ripped jeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satish Kaushik as Manu Mundra in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
Satish Kaushik as Manu Mundra in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
bollywood

Satish Kaushik under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Satish Kaushik confirms testing positive for coronavirus and has urged everyone, who came in contact with him, to get tested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda
bollywood

Kriti Kharbanda: I’d love to do a Kannada film again

By Somya Suresh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Kriti Kharbanda, who made her Kannada film debut with Chiru (2010), before branching out into Bollywood in 2016, says she owes her success to Sandalwood
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone picks between cold coffee and filter coffee in a game of 'This or That.'
Deepika Padukone picks between cold coffee and filter coffee in a game of 'This or That.'
bollywood

Deepika in a fix when asked to pick between cold coffee and filter coffee, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone shared a video where she played 'This or That'. Among the various options she was asked to pick from, she found picking between cold coffee and filter coffee the toughest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda shared her reaction to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans.
Navya Naveli Nanda shared her reaction to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to Uttarakhand CM's 'ripped jeans' statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:58 PM IST
  • Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment about ripped jeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP