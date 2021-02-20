Amrita Rao says she does not have a nanny for son Veer: ‘Anmol and I are doing everything ourselves’

Amrita Rao and her husband, Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol, are taking a hands-on approach to raising their son, Veer. In a new interview, she revealed that while she could have an army of staff at her disposal if she wanted to, she does not have even a nanny for him.

Amrita and Anmol welcomed Veer in November, after four-and-a-half years of marriage. She has been busy with mommy duties since then.

Talking to Bombay Times, Amrita said, “I never thought I would be such a hands-on mom. I could have an entourage around him if I wanted, but I don’t even have a nanny. Thanks to our profession’s flexibility, Anmol and I are doing everything ourselves, right from bathing the baby, massaging to nappy changing, and playing with him.”

Amrita said that despite having a baby, she still looks a college-going girl, ‘just a bit fuller’. “Anmol tells me, from cute, I’ve become hot after I’ve had the baby. I think every woman looks hotter after she has had a baby!”

In 2002, Amrita made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras. She has starred in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur. She took a hiatus from films in 2013 and made her comeback in 2019 with Thackeray.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Amrita talked about her first Valentine’s Day celebration with Anmol after the birth of their son. “I don’t know what surprise Anmol has planned, but it will be a rather special one. I think the first time experience of everything is special,” she said.

“It all depends on how Veer is planning for the day. Every plan is now followed by his plans to cry, he plans to poop, we have to take care of that! We have no plans, we don’t know what he has in mind, what surprise he has planned for the both of us,” Anmol added.

