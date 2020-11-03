Amrita Rao reveals ‘fringe benefits’ of having a child in 2020: ‘A nuclear family suddenly became a joint family’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:04 IST

Actor Amrita Rao, who recently welcomed her first child with husband RJ Anmol, has described the feeling of holding her baby for the first time. She also spoke about the blessing in disguise of having a child in 2020, at a time when most of the world has been dealing with a pandemic.

She said that 2020 has been a difficult year, but she chooses to look at the silver lining. “I think there were many fringe benefits of conceiving in 2020,” she said.

The actor told The Times of India in an interview, “My baby got only pure home-cooked food, as both the grandmothers pitched in and took turns to stay with us. A nuclear family suddenly became a joint family. The bonding, spending quality time, having family conversations, eating together, praying together and enjoying planning the ‘little things’ together will surely inculcate such sanskars in my baby, too.”

Describing the feeling of holding her baby for the first time, she said, “I can’t stop staring at my baby’s face and my husband Anmol’s priceless expression of joy. I’m still in a state of wonderment. The phenomenon of giving birth to another human being is unfathomable and divine. There is a God...”

Amrita’s husband RJ Anmol had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Lockdown was a blessing in disguise. Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time? We didn’t move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect. My show was going to come in March but it has come at a point when at the same time I am going to become a father.”

Last week, the couple announced the birth of the baby boy in a joint statement via a spokesperson: “Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings.”

