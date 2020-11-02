Amrita Rao on when she was linked to Shahid Kapoor: ‘He was in a relationship when I was his co-star, we weren’t even friends’

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 12:15 IST

Actor Amrita Rao recently embraced motherhood and welcomed a baby with husband RJ Anmol. In a new interview, Amrita has revisited her debut in Bollywood, her first big hit and her experience working with some of her co-stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Amrita was Shahid’s co-star in his debut film Ishq Vishk. Directed by Ken Ghosh, it was about a boy caught up in a love triangle. The film did very well at the box office and made Shahid and Amrita one of the most popular young couples onscreen. There were even rumours that the two were dating each other. However, Amrita has denied it.

“Not at all. Shahid was always in a relationship when I was his co-star. Yes, the audience always wished that we were a ‘real-life couple’ but that had only got to do with our tremendous onscreen popularity. The funny part is that Shahid and I have only been very good colleagues, we were not even friends who hung out with each other. But yes, we have tremendous respect for each other as artists and recently Shahid also expressed on social media that he misses working with me, which was very sweet. Why Shahid and I were never cast together after ‘Vivah’ is a million-dollar question and something to think about,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

Talking about her excitement on seeing Ishq Vishk becoming a hit, she said, “I can never forget that day when ‘Ishq Vishk released’. Director Ken Ghosh, Shahid, myself and producer Ramesh Taurani, we visited literally all the theatres we could. We would stand in the entry zone and peep at the audience going crazy with laughter and enjoying every punch line.”

After Ishq Vishk, Shahid and Amrita were also seen together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah and Life Ho Toh Aisi. She worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na. Amrita says it was Gauri Khan who spotted her in a commercial for coffee brand and chose her for the movie.

About becoming a mother, she said, “I have heard that with babies every few months there is a landmark transition. You are perpetually about discovering new things. Yes, I am nervous about the idea of motherhood but the saying is true- when you see your baby’s face the mother in you effortlessly awakens. I am looking forward to being a friend to this little wonder in my life.”

