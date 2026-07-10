Why is Ismael Saibari not playing today for Morocco vs France? Latest injury update

Morocco fans received a major setback before their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against France when Ismael Saibari was left out of the starting line-up. The Bayern Munich forward has been one of Morocco’s most important players at the tournament, scoring in all three group-stage matches and helping the Atlas Lions reach the knockout rounds. Why is Ismael Saibari not playing today for Morocco vs France? Injury update. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

However, a muscle injury suffered during Morocco’s Round of 16 win over Canada ruled him out of Thursday’s match in Boston. Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi later confirmed that Saibari was not fit enough to return against France, although he remains hopeful the striker could play again if Morocco advances further in the competition.

Why Ismael Saibari is absent against France? Saibari’s absence is linked to the injury he picked up during Morocco’s 3-0 victory over Canada in the Round of 16.

The 25-year-old forward started that match but ran into trouble early. In the 21st minute, he went down holding what appeared to be a muscle injury. After trying to continue, he was eventually forced off and was replaced by Soufiane Rahimi.

The timing was unfortunate for both Saibari and Morocco. The forward had been in excellent form throughout the tournament and had become a key part of the team’s attack. His goals in each of Morocco’s three group-stage matches helped the side finish second in Group C behind Brazil and secure a place in the knockout stage.

Because of that form, many supporters expected him to play a major role against France. Instead, Morocco had to prepare for one of its biggest matches of the tournament without one of its leading scorers.

According to Sportstar, the injury was serious enough to keep him out of the quarterfinal, but not necessarily the rest of the tournament.

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Mohamed Ouahbi shares injury update on Ismael Saibari Speaking before the match, Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi explained that Saibari had not recovered in time.

“He’s not ready but I hope it’s not the end of the tournament for him,” Ouahbi said during a press conference.

That update suggests Morocco’s medical staff believes the injury is not a long-term problem, even though the France match came too soon for the Bayern Munich striker.

For Morocco, the focus now shifts to finding a way through without one of its most dangerous attacking players. Saibari has been a consistent goal threat throughout the World Cup and his movement, finishing and ability to create chances have been important to the team’s success.

Even so, Ouahbi’s comments offer some encouragement. If Morocco manages to get past France and reach the semifinals, there remains a possibility that Saibari could return for the latter stages of the tournament.

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For now, though, the forward’s World Cup campaign is on hold while he continues his recovery. Morocco will have to rely on the rest of its squad as it looks to keep its dream run alive against France.

The latest information from the Moroccan camp is clear: Ismael Saibari is missing the quarterfinal because he has not fully recovered from the muscle injury he suffered against Canada, but the team has not ruled out a return later in the tournament.