France vs Morocco press conference spirals into chaos as fight breaks out in media room: ‘He hit me!’

After the press conference resumed, Diaz was asked to resume speaking, and he hilariously claimed, “I forgot the question.”

During the altercation, one journalist shouted, "But why did you hit me? But why did you hit me? You can't hit me."

Diaz spoke to the media ahead of the quarter-final match, which is also a rematch of the 2022 semi-final. The midfielder was silenced as a pair of journalists got into a heated altercation. They were asked to remain silent by others in attendance, before officials were forced to intervene.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is turning into a complete disaster. In its latest comedy of errors, Brahim Diaz's pre-match press conference for France vs Morocco descended into total chaos, requiring two media members to be separated.

For France, it will be their toughest test in this tournament. They cruised into the last eight in style, scoring 14 goals in five matches. Seven of them came from Kylian Mbappe.

But Morocco has been equally impressive, as they edged past the Netherlands in the Round of 32 and then thrashed co-hosts Canada.

The winner will book a berth in the semi-final, taking on the winner between Spain and Belgium.

Morocco will be without star striker Ismael Saibari. He suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against Canada and has failed to recover in time.

Speaking ahead of the match, Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said, "With regards to preparing for the match, there will not be any surprises. I have nothing to hide. I'm not somebody who is keen on surprises, and those of you who have analysed our games, you know that we have a clear idea of how we want to play."

"Of course, the key will be to hurt them when we have possession, but it's not only on the wings. We have to be patient with the ball, and to find where we can go through on the sides or in the centre.

"We've proven that we can hurt any team, and that's the goal. But I'm not going to go into too many details.

"Every match is different, has its own context, its own history, and it's not going to be the same as in 2022.

"What is important is that now we have a team that is different. We're going to face a different French team than the one from four years ago. Both teams are even better, and that's normal because we are two federations, two countries that work very well," he added.