Parineeti Chopra got tips from Priyanka Chopra on getting right look for Saina: 'Even she doesn't look like Mary Kom'
Actor Parineeti Chopra will be seen as Saina Nehwal in the sports star's upcoming biopic. Many film lovers were unsure of whether the actor would be able to pull off the role but the early reactions have been mostly positive.
In a recent interview, Parineeti agreed that indeed she does not look a lot like the athletic badminton champion. Therefore, getting the body language and posture right was the most important for her, which is also what her cousin, Priyanka Chopra said to her.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, Parineeti revealed that Priyanka, who starred in the biopic of boxer Mary Kom, suggested that she focus on getting the character's 'feel' right. "She was one of the first people I called and I actually spoke to her about the look a lot. Because even she doesn't look exactly like Mary Kom but she transformed herself and looked like her in the film. She was also of the opinion that 'don't do prosthetics, don't do anything, just mould yourself, mould your body like Saina's. Get the body language right. So she had a lot of tips," Parineeti said.
Also read: When Genelia got jealous on seeing Ritiesh Deshmukh kiss Preity Zinta's hands, watch hilarious video
On Thursday, Parineeti shared two pictures on social media, one of Saina and one of her from the film. Parineeti wrote on Twitter, "Thrilled to be able to do THIS as an actor once in my life. #SainaXParineeti." Earlier, Saina had hailed the film teaser and had commented on Parineeti's look as her younger avatar. She had shared a screenshot of Parineeti as a younger Saina and written, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina."
Written and directed by Amole Gupte, Saina has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26.
Get our daily newsletter
Arjun says Parineeti is 'a slightly better version' of the person he met in 2011
- Actor Arjun Kapoor has reflected on reuniting with his old co-star Parineeti Chopra, on the much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Nandita Das shows off 'katora' haircut in throwback pic. See here
- Nandita Das posted a black and white picture that includes her along with her brother, Siddhartha Das, and cousins.
Even Tiger Shroff feels like not attending dance class sometimes, Hrithik reacts
- Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. But that is possible only because he works very hard on it. But there are days when he, too, does not feel like attending 'class'. Watch.
Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm
- Malaika Arora has shared a glimpse of her twerking skills on Instagram and her fans can't get enough of her.
Varun Dhawan can sprint like a pro, watch him race a friend in new video from AP
- Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, posted a video in which he was seen running uphill with a colleague and eventually beat him. Watch.
Priyanka gave Parineeti tips on how to get right look for Saina
Hrithik Roshan shares acting mantra, asks if his expression is fake or real
- Hrithik Roshan has asked his fans if his expression in his latest picture is fake or real. He has shared an acting mantra regarding, too.
Fresh Covid wave grips Bollywood: What’s the way forward?
When Genelia got jealous on seeing Ritiesh Deshmukh kiss Preity Zinta's hands
Mrunal Thakur: I never took the box office pressure as an actor
Hansal Mehta doesn't want 'unfair comparisons' between Big Bull and Scam 1992
- Hansal Mehta has noticed the comparisons between his show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, The Big Bull.
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to a 'lost hero of cinema', Sai Paranjpye
- Sai Paranjpye, filmmaker and writer best known for Chashme Buddoor and Sparsh, turned 83 on Friday and Kangana Ranaut shared a special message for her.
Ananya Panday says sister Rysa once 'leaked' her phone number on the internet
- Ananya Panday recalled the time when her younger sister Rysa revealed her phone number to the world by mistake.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar review: Parineeti, Arjun reunite in 2-hour snooze-fest
- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie review: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor star in a two-hour snooze-fest that lay on the shelf for too long.
Khushi Kapoor drops pretty pics from the US, fans think she is 'glowing'
- Khushi Kapoor shared another lot of pictures from the US and wowed her fans. Like her older sister Janhvi, she, too, is set for a Bollywood debut.