Deepika Padukone was asked to pick between cold coffee and filter coffee: 'You've given me really tough choices'
- Deepika Padukone shared a video where she played 'This or That'. Among the various options she was asked to pick from, she found picking between cold coffee and filter coffee the toughest.
Deepika Padukone has been proud of her South Indian roots. While she has revealed her favourite cuisine from back home, the actor found herself in a spot when she was asked to pick between filter coffee and cold coffee. In a video shared on Instagram, Deepika was seen playing a game of 'This or That.'
During the game, she was asked to pick between a number of things. She picked movie nights over long walks, adding that it depends on her mood. She then chose an early morning person before switching to a late-night person. "I am a morning person but if I also have a really fun party to go to then I am a night person," she explained.
But when she reached the choice of coffee, she was torn apart. She was asked to pick between cold brew vs filter coffee and she confessed, "You've given me really tough choices," before picking filter coffee. "I can't cheat on filter coffee so filter coffee," she said. She shared the video on her social media handle and said, "Cold coffee or Filter coffee had me thinking."
Fans took to the comments section and reacted to the cute video. "It's deepika's world and we are living in it," a fan said. Another commented, "looking beautiful @deepikapadukone." Several others showered heart and fire emojis to show her love.
Deepika has been out and about lately with her sister and friends. The actor was photographed a couple of times having dinner with her sibling Anisha. She was also seen making her way to Karan Johar's house on Sunday night to ring in Alia Bhatt's birthday with husband Ranveer Singh. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also present at the bash.
Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak last year. She will soon be seen in '83, opposite Ranveer, before she reunites with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathan. She will then appear in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan.
