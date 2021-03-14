IND USA
Deepika Padukone smiles as photographer resorts to old trick for a pic: 'Madamji main naya aaya hoon'
Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika Padukone smiles as photographer resorts to old trick for a pic: 'Madamji main naya aaya hoon'

  • Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha were spotted outside a fancy Mumbai restaurant. This is their second outing on consecutive days. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:17 AM IST

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted leaving a restaurant with sister Anisha on Saturday in Mumbai. What caught attention was a request by a paparazzo to get an exclusive picture.

Deepika followed up her visit to a restaurant on Friday with her sister, with another consecutive dinner date on Saturday, also with Anisha. In videos that have landed online, Deepika and Anisha are seen are they leave Tori, a Japanese casual dining place in Mumbai. As Deepika makes her way to her car, a pap is heard saying in an attempt to force Deepika to stop and pose for them: "Madamji rukiye. Main naya aaya hoon (Madam, please wait. I am new here)." Deepika glances around and smiles as she steps into her her vehicle.


Deepika was seen in an all-beige combination of trousers and shirt paired with a long shrug. Her hair was done in a top knot and she was seen wearing a mask. For the Friday night outing, she had chosen a polo neck mustard top with flared jeans.

On the work front, Deepika has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming untitled film by Shakun Batra. Co-starring with her are Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika reacts while leaving the restaurant.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika reacts while leaving the restaurant.(Varinder Chawla)


Talking about the film, she had told Hindustan Times, "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir."

Also read: Deepika Padukone steps out for a dinner date with sister Anisha, Ranveer Singh missing from action, see pics and video

She also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and an untitled film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is scheduled to play Draupadi in a film based on Mahabharata. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

deepika padukone anisha padukone ranveer singh pathan

