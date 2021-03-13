Deepika Padukone steps out for a dinner date with sister Anisha, Ranveer Singh missing from action, see pics and video
- Deepika Padukone was photographed leaving a popular Mumbai restaurant with her sister Anisha in tow. The siblings enjoyed dinner sans Ranveer Singh.
Deepika Padukone welcomed the weekend with her sister Anisha Padukone by her side. The Bollywood actor was spotted making her way out of a popular Japanese eatery in Mumbai on Friday night. Deepika was seen wearing a mustard polo shirt with a plunging neckline with a pair of light blue denim pants. However, her husband actor Ranveer Singh was nowhere to be seen.
The Chhapaak star carried a black handbag and wore a black mask for the outing. She was snapped exiting the venue and making her way into her car before the siblings zoomed off. The sister duo was spotted sans Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh.
Deepika's outing with Anisha comes a day after she and Ranveer left the internet in splits with their 'buss it' challenge. Deepika shared a video of the couple dressed up in adorable outfits and twerking to the popular song. The video began with Deepika grooving to the song before she dives down to the floor and Ranveer makes an appearance. The two actors were seen having a ball performing the challenge. She shared the video with the caption, "Werk it baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge."
Also Read: Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'
The Padmaavat star was last seen in Chhapaak, released in 2020. She has been busy with Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film, alongside Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for the last few months. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Deepika had said, "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms."
The actor also announced she will be working with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter next.
