IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone steps out for a dinner date with sister Anisha, Ranveer Singh missing from action, see pics and video
Deepika Padukone spends Friday night with sister Anisha in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone spends Friday night with sister Anisha in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika Padukone steps out for a dinner date with sister Anisha, Ranveer Singh missing from action, see pics and video

  • Deepika Padukone was photographed leaving a popular Mumbai restaurant with her sister Anisha in tow. The siblings enjoyed dinner sans Ranveer Singh.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:51 AM IST

Deepika Padukone welcomed the weekend with her sister Anisha Padukone by her side. The Bollywood actor was spotted making her way out of a popular Japanese eatery in Mumbai on Friday night. Deepika was seen wearing a mustard polo shirt with a plunging neckline with a pair of light blue denim pants. However, her husband actor Ranveer Singh was nowhere to be seen.

The Chhapaak star carried a black handbag and wore a black mask for the outing. She was snapped exiting the venue and making her way into her car before the siblings zoomed off. The sister duo was spotted sans Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone spotted in Mumbai on Friday night.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone spotted in Mumbai on Friday night.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone went out for dinner with her sister Anisha.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone went out for dinner with her sister Anisha.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone sported a mustard polo shirt for her outing. (Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone sported a mustard polo shirt for her outing. (Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukones sister Anisha spotted on Friday night. (Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukones sister Anisha spotted on Friday night. (Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone spotted on Friday night. (Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone spotted on Friday night. (Varinder Chawla)


Deepika's outing with Anisha comes a day after she and Ranveer left the internet in splits with their 'buss it' challenge. Deepika shared a video of the couple dressed up in adorable outfits and twerking to the popular song. The video began with Deepika grooving to the song before she dives down to the floor and Ranveer makes an appearance. The two actors were seen having a ball performing the challenge. She shared the video with the caption, "Werk it baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge."

Also Read: Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'

The Padmaavat star was last seen in Chhapaak, released in 2020. She has been busy with Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film, alongside Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for the last few months. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Deepika had said, "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms."

The actor also announced she will be working with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter next.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
deepika padukone ranveer singh '83 '83 film shakun batra

Related Stories

Deepika Padukone in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15k tracksuit(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone in 15k tracksuit(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
fashion

Deepika Padukone twins with Ranveer in tracksuit and bucket cap worth 15k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:00 AM IST
  • Deepika Padukone recently posted a twerk-off clip with Ranveer Singh as she took part in the Buss It Challenge. The viral video had both the actors wearing tracksuits teamed with bucket caps and sneakers. This is one fun clip and their fans agree.
READ FULL STORY
Prakash Padukone with wife Ujjala Padukone, daughter Deepika Padukone and son-in-law Ranveer Singh.(PTI)
Prakash Padukone with wife Ujjala Padukone, daughter Deepika Padukone and son-in-law Ranveer Singh.(PTI)
bollywood

Deepika praises Ranveer, dad as she advocates men's role in women empowerment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone took part in National Commission for Women's new campaign, Men for Women and spoke on the role of men in women empowerment. She lauded her father and husband for their constant support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Actor Nimrat Kaur will be seen next in the Hindi film Dasvi.
Actor Nimrat Kaur will be seen next in the Hindi film Dasvi.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur: On my birthdays, I do like to reconnect with my family

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Actor Nimrat Kaur, who turns 39 on March 13, talks about her birthday memories and plans for celebrating it this time around with her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan has been busy with his film, Antim in the last couple of months.
Salman Khan has been busy with his film, Antim in the last couple of months.
bollywood

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares unseen picture from Antim shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Shera, the trusted bodyguard of actor Salman Khan, has shared a new picture with the actor from the shoot of Antim. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone spends Friday night with sister Anisha in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone spends Friday night with sister Anisha in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika and sister Anisha step out for dinner, Ranveer missing from action

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • Deepika Padukone was photographed leaving a popular Mumbai restaurant with her sister Anisha in tow. The siblings enjoyed dinner sans Ranveer Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.(Instagram)
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.(Instagram)
bollywood

Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Masaba Gupta has shared unseen pictures of her parents, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards in her latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated his new album launch in London.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated his new album launch in London.
bollywood

Priyanka congratulates Nick: 'Grateful for how you constantly show me your love'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra congratulates husband and singer Nick Jonas on the album launch of Spaceman. She also thanked him for his love for her. Nick had previously said that his actor-wife had inspired the album.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor burst into peals of laughter as she was asked to enact a scene.
Khushi Kapoor burst into peals of laughter as she was asked to enact a scene.
bollywood

Khushi laughs while enacting scene of catching cheating boyfriend red-handed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap shared glimpses of her fun day with Khushi Kapoor in a video posted on her YouTube channel. In one part of the clip, Khushi was asked to play a girl who catches her boyfriend cheating on her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
bollywood

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon talks about his recent Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays & Fridays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Actor Aftab Shivdasani says if filmmakers now make the same boring stuff then people will not pay money and watch it in cinemas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:31 PM IST
American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
bollywood

Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP