IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.(Instagram)
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.(Instagram)
bollywood

Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'

  • Masaba Gupta has shared unseen pictures of her parents, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards in her latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:08 AM IST

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta has shared unseen throwback pictures from her childhood and it is totally winning everyone's hearts online. Masaba is actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards’ daughter.

One of the pictures shows Masaba in her mom's lap while her cricketer dad Vivian sits beside her. It has Neena looking beautiful in a white sari with well-defined, red borders and a red bindi. She also has some traditional jewelry on her neck and hands and her hair is left open with a middle parting. Vivian is casually dressed in a t-shirt and shorts. Two young boys are also seen sitting in the room.

Another picture is a black and white photo of two people, whom Masaba has not named. Masaba posted the pictures on her Instagram with a simple caption and wrote, "My world. My blood." The post was flooded with love from fans as well as their industry friends.

"Beautiful pic with beautiful msg," wrote a fan. Another one commented, "I must appreciate your mother,she was daring in those days when women could not even think about challenging the societal norms."

Neena was in a relationship with Vivian in the 1980s. They decided not to get married, even after they had their daughter, Masaba. Neena was an extraordinary lady to have brought up her child, from outside wedlock, single-handedly in that era.

In 2018, Masaba made special efforts to meet Vivian on his birthday. Sharing a post on Instagram, she had written, "I’ts been a bit astonishing, how short life can be .. which is why I dropped every single ‘important’ thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today & even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband,though. Happy birthday , dad - I’m really trying to make this emotional , but you’re 66 now & still can’t send a whatsapp & think a smartphone is the devil incarnate."


Masaba is a successful fashion designer and made her acting debut recently with Netflix’s Masaba Masaba which featured Neena as herself.

Also read: Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

Neena, who recently took the first shot of coronavirus vaccine, has an interesting line up of projects. Neena is set to be seen as Ranveer Singh's mother in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, in which he plays former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

She also has another Netflix film, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, Sardar Ka Grandson, that was also recently announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
actor neena gupta neena gupta vivian richards sir vivian richards masaba gupta

Related Stories

Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
READ FULL STORY
Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry.
Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry.
tv

Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.(Instagram)
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.(Instagram)
bollywood

Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Masaba Gupta has shared unseen pictures of her parents, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards in her latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated his new album launch in London.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated his new album launch in London.
bollywood

Priyanka congratulates Nick: 'Grateful for how you constantly show me your love'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra congratulates husband and singer Nick Jonas on the album launch of Spaceman. She also thanked him for his love for her. Nick had previously said that his actor-wife had inspired the album.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor burst into peals of laughter as she was asked to enact a scene.
Khushi Kapoor burst into peals of laughter as she was asked to enact a scene.
bollywood

Khushi laughs while enacting scene of catching cheating boyfriend red-handed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap shared glimpses of her fun day with Khushi Kapoor in a video posted on her YouTube channel. In one part of the clip, Khushi was asked to play a girl who catches her boyfriend cheating on her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
bollywood

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon talks about his recent Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays & Fridays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Actor Aftab Shivdasani says if filmmakers now make the same boring stuff then people will not pay money and watch it in cinemas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:31 PM IST
American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
bollywood

Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
bollywood

Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
bollywood

Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP