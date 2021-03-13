Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'
- Masaba Gupta has shared unseen pictures of her parents, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards in her latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
Designer-actor Masaba Gupta has shared unseen throwback pictures from her childhood and it is totally winning everyone's hearts online. Masaba is actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards’ daughter.
One of the pictures shows Masaba in her mom's lap while her cricketer dad Vivian sits beside her. It has Neena looking beautiful in a white sari with well-defined, red borders and a red bindi. She also has some traditional jewelry on her neck and hands and her hair is left open with a middle parting. Vivian is casually dressed in a t-shirt and shorts. Two young boys are also seen sitting in the room.
Another picture is a black and white photo of two people, whom Masaba has not named. Masaba posted the pictures on her Instagram with a simple caption and wrote, "My world. My blood." The post was flooded with love from fans as well as their industry friends.
"Beautiful pic with beautiful msg," wrote a fan. Another one commented, "I must appreciate your mother,she was daring in those days when women could not even think about challenging the societal norms."
Neena was in a relationship with Vivian in the 1980s. They decided not to get married, even after they had their daughter, Masaba. Neena was an extraordinary lady to have brought up her child, from outside wedlock, single-handedly in that era.
In 2018, Masaba made special efforts to meet Vivian on his birthday. Sharing a post on Instagram, she had written, "I’ts been a bit astonishing, how short life can be .. which is why I dropped every single ‘important’ thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today & even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband,though. Happy birthday , dad - I’m really trying to make this emotional , but you’re 66 now & still can’t send a whatsapp & think a smartphone is the devil incarnate."
Masaba is a successful fashion designer and made her acting debut recently with Netflix’s Masaba Masaba which featured Neena as herself.
Neena, who recently took the first shot of coronavirus vaccine, has an interesting line up of projects. Neena is set to be seen as Ranveer Singh's mother in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, in which he plays former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.
She also has another Netflix film, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, Sardar Ka Grandson, that was also recently announced.
