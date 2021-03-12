IND USA
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Tanushree Dutta looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

  Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST

Tanushree Dutta hopped on the viral Don’t Rush trend on social media, giving it her own spin. In a video shared by her on Instagram, she could be seen walking down the stairs and giving the camera a smouldering look. She then posed a little before dancing to the catchy song by Young T & Bugsey, featuring Headie One.

What caught the fans' attention was Tanushree’s considerably leaner figure, with many of them dropping compliments on her post. “Wow.. 2000's kids crush is back.. ❤️❤️,” one wrote. “Looking lovely! You haven’t aged a bit ! Wud love to see u on OTT soooooon!” another commented. “Incredible transformation,” a third said. “Ohh what a comeback🔥.. congratulations❤️ love,” a fourth wrote.


Tanushree, a former Miss India, made her Bollywood debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005. She starred in a number of films such as Raqeeb: Rivals in Love, Dhol and Speed, before taking a break from films in 2010. Her last release was Apartment.

In 2018, Tanushree made headlines when she revisited old allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar. She accused him of inappropriate behaviour during the shoot of Horn Ok Pleassss, which eventually led to her quitting the film. These claims were considered by many to be the start of the #MeToo movement in India.

Last month, Tanushree put out a response to rumours about her return to acting. “It's amazing how if you dont defend yourself people can just switch the narrative on your life and career just because you stepped back a bit. I took a break from Bollywood and I'm back now and here to stay!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read | Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video: ‘This is one positive I didn't want’

“Just to set the record straight I have given several hit movies with/without hero that many actresses cannot boast of. Fact that can be checked with Trade records! Many of my movies that were made on shoestring budgets recovered massive revenue upon theatrical release and are still raking in the ad revenue moolah on TV. Even one small action movie that had fared poorly on theatrical release some years ago has recovered around 5 times it's making cost as of today,” she added.

Tanushree said that her films still run on television during primetime and claimed that every single one of her songs was a superhit. “The reason filmmakers and songmakers are still willing to bet on me is because Miss India Universe Tanushree Dutta was, is and will always be bankable. I have a blessing on me that makes anything I touch turn to gold...I know it and everyone who works with me knows it too. But since we live in a world of perceptions it's very easy to write someone off coz you can't stand that they dare to have their cake and eat it too!!” she wrote.

tanushree dutta

