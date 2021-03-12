Tanushree Dutta looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Tanushree Dutta hopped on the viral Don’t Rush trend on social media, giving it her own spin. In a video shared by her on Instagram, she could be seen walking down the stairs and giving the camera a smouldering look. She then posed a little before dancing to the catchy song by Young T & Bugsey, featuring Headie One.
What caught the fans' attention was Tanushree’s considerably leaner figure, with many of them dropping compliments on her post. “Wow.. 2000's kids crush is back.. ❤️❤️,” one wrote. “Looking lovely! You haven’t aged a bit ! Wud love to see u on OTT soooooon!” another commented. “Incredible transformation,” a third said. “Ohh what a comeback🔥.. congratulations❤️ love,” a fourth wrote.
Tanushree, a former Miss India, made her Bollywood debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005. She starred in a number of films such as Raqeeb: Rivals in Love, Dhol and Speed, before taking a break from films in 2010. Her last release was Apartment.
In 2018, Tanushree made headlines when she revisited old allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar. She accused him of inappropriate behaviour during the shoot of Horn Ok Pleassss, which eventually led to her quitting the film. These claims were considered by many to be the start of the #MeToo movement in India.
Last month, Tanushree put out a response to rumours about her return to acting. “It's amazing how if you dont defend yourself people can just switch the narrative on your life and career just because you stepped back a bit. I took a break from Bollywood and I'm back now and here to stay!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Also read | Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video: ‘This is one positive I didn't want’
“Just to set the record straight I have given several hit movies with/without hero that many actresses cannot boast of. Fact that can be checked with Trade records! Many of my movies that were made on shoestring budgets recovered massive revenue upon theatrical release and are still raking in the ad revenue moolah on TV. Even one small action movie that had fared poorly on theatrical release some years ago has recovered around 5 times it's making cost as of today,” she added.
Tanushree said that her films still run on television during primetime and claimed that every single one of her songs was a superhit. “The reason filmmakers and songmakers are still willing to bet on me is because Miss India Universe Tanushree Dutta was, is and will always be bankable. I have a blessing on me that makes anything I touch turn to gold...I know it and everyone who works with me knows it too. But since we live in a world of perceptions it's very easy to write someone off coz you can't stand that they dare to have their cake and eat it too!!” she wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox