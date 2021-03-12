Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video: ‘This is one positive I didn't want’
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
National Award-winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Instagram to share the news and said that he would be checking himself into a hospital in Delhi. He reassured fans and well-wishers, however, that all is well.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, Ashish said that he felt uneasy on Thursday and got tested for Covid-19, which confirmed his positive status. “I am now moving to a hospital here in Delhi. All well,” he said.
Ashish urged everyone who has come in contact with him in Mumbai, Varanasi and Delhi to get themselves tested. “I am good. Welcome to real life! Take care, thank you,” he said.
“This is one positive I didn't want... I tested positive for Covid... Whoever has come in touch with me, please get yourself tested. Am symptom free as of now.. Trust shall be fine soon. Your wishes and love are invaluable. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi!” he wrote in the caption of his post.
Concerned fans flocked to the comments section to convey their get-well-soon wishes. “Take care sir...U will come out stronger,” one wrote. “Wishing you well and symptom free,” another commented. “May God Bless you Sir...Be healthy again,” a third wrote.
Ashish has starred in films such as 1942: A Love Story, Drohkaal, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about his journey from theatre to the big screen.
“It’s been periods of being away from home. And challenges of working in the heat and dust, and career issues. All the actors go through ups and downs in their careers and in their lives. And even though people regard me highly, deep down there was upset and anger and a certain bit of I deserve more syndrome,” he said.
“And as I worked on myself, I found that I am unhappy. I saw people who had much less of what I had and saw them happy. I have seen my parents with a lot less, and so very happy. I connected with that sense of gratefulness,” he added.
