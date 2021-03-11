Deepika Padukone twins with Ranveer in tracksuit and bucket cap worth ₹15k
- Deepika Padukone recently posted a twerk-off clip with Ranveer Singh as she took part in the Buss It Challenge. The viral video had both the actors wearing tracksuits teamed with bucket caps and sneakers. This is one fun clip and their fans agree.
Known for her impeccable acting skills, sartorial sense and her awe-generating dance moves, Deepika Padukone, recently made headlines as she shared a video on social media in which she can be seen grooving to a famous song along with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The clip that we are talking about was a twerk-off between the two famous actors and well, it was a delight for their fans.
The Buss It Challenge clip that Deepika posted starts off with her letting loose and moving around, then she gets down to twerk. That is when Ranveer comes in the frame and shows off his twerking skills. The fun video had the good-looking couple dressed in tracksuits. Ranveer wore a bright red tracksuit with a basic white T-shirt, but that was nothing new as the Padmaavat actor's love for athleisure is no secret. It was, however, Deepika's attire that garnered a lot of attention. She too was seen wearing a quirky tracksuit for the video along with a bucket cap and sneakers just like Ranveer.
Deepika wore a stunning crepe co-ord tracksuit that featured ivory pearl floral print all over. Her roomy fit hoodie had a kangaroo pocket and was adorned with tie details at the neck with orange tassels. The baggy pyjamas in the same print also maintained the comfy fit vibe. The actor topped off the look with a bucket cap that also featured the same print and a pair of chunky sneakers. Her glam was all about the subtle tones. She was seen with mascara-laden lashes, minimal eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks, a little bit of highlighter and nude lipstick. The Tamasha actor posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Werk it baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge (sic)."
Coming back to the tracksuit. Deepika's outfit is from designer Masaba Gupta's latest collection. If you also love the attire and would want to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend ₹15k.
What do you think about this look?
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen on the screen in the film 83, sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif blushes in pink sweater as she preaches simple way to being happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Alexi McCammond's racist tweet outcry, Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry show how to style bodysuits with casual demins
- Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were snapped in Mumbai nailing the bodysuit with casual denims combo. While Ileana chose the black and blue colour combination, Sophie went for the classic white and blue look. We love both the attires, what do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is feeling pink in dabu print crop top and skirt worth ₹20k
- Shilpa Shetty recently shared images of herself wearing a beautiful pink and white dabu print crop top and skirt set. Since the shooting of her dance reality show began, the actor has been serving us some mind blowing sartorial moments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani's famous lime yellow athleisure set was a gift, has a special story
- Kiara Advani was recently snapped in Mumbai outside her dance class. It was her outfit that garnered a lot of attention. The actor took to her social media and revealed that the co-ord set is special to her because it was a gift from her dad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra wears accessories worth ₹2.6 lakh for casual stroll with Nick
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out on the streets of London for a casual stroll and turned it into a red carpet event. Both flaunted their high-end street style and we are in awe of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia Deshmukh paints the town red in timeless co-ord set worth ₹18k, pics
- For an interview, Genelia Deshmukh wore a beautiful bright red co-ord set that was everything modern with hints of classic touches. She also showed us the right way to do minimal accessories with this look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh show ways to nail airport looks
- Airports are no less than red carpet events where celebrities are often snapped, that is why they have to always be on their A-game and serve stunning airport looks. Recently, Nora Fatehi and everyone's favourite couple, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh showed us two separate ways to nail airport fashion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adidas bets we'll be wearing sweatpants forever, pandemic or not
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Louis Vuitton journeys to fashion antiquity at the Louvre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for date night outfits? Janhvi Kapoor's bow mini dress is a chic pick
- For a promotional event, Janhvi Kapoor opted to wear a strapless bow mini dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor also taught us the right way to style a sequined look with minimal accessories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone twins with Ranveer in tracksuit and bucket cap worth ₹15k
- Deepika Padukone recently posted a twerk-off clip with Ranveer Singh as she took part in the Buss It Challenge. The viral video had both the actors wearing tracksuits teamed with bucket caps and sneakers. This is one fun clip and their fans agree.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput's striped sequined saree is the modern twist to tradition we needed
- For a friend's wedding function in Delhi, Mira Rajput opted to wear a striped sequined saree. The multicoloured six-yards is the perfect combination of modern and traditional.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox