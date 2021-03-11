IND USA
Deepika Padukone in ₹15k tracksuit
Deepika Padukone in 15k tracksuit
fashion

Deepika Padukone twins with Ranveer in tracksuit and bucket cap worth 15k

  Deepika Padukone recently posted a twerk-off clip with Ranveer Singh as she took part in the Buss It Challenge. The viral video had both the actors wearing tracksuits teamed with bucket caps and sneakers. This is one fun clip and their fans agree.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Known for her impeccable acting skills, sartorial sense and her awe-generating dance moves, Deepika Padukone, recently made headlines as she shared a video on social media in which she can be seen grooving to a famous song along with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The clip that we are talking about was a twerk-off between the two famous actors and well, it was a delight for their fans.

The Buss It Challenge clip that Deepika posted starts off with her letting loose and moving around, then she gets down to twerk. That is when Ranveer comes in the frame and shows off his twerking skills. The fun video had the good-looking couple dressed in tracksuits. Ranveer wore a bright red tracksuit with a basic white T-shirt, but that was nothing new as the Padmaavat actor's love for athleisure is no secret. It was, however, Deepika's attire that garnered a lot of attention. She too was seen wearing a quirky tracksuit for the video along with a bucket cap and sneakers just like Ranveer.

Deepika wore a stunning crepe co-ord tracksuit that featured ivory pearl floral print all over. Her roomy fit hoodie had a kangaroo pocket and was adorned with tie details at the neck with orange tassels. The baggy pyjamas in the same print also maintained the comfy fit vibe. The actor topped off the look with a bucket cap that also featured the same print and a pair of chunky sneakers. Her glam was all about the subtle tones. She was seen with mascara-laden lashes, minimal eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks, a little bit of highlighter and nude lipstick. The Tamasha actor posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Werk it baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge (sic)."

Coming back to the tracksuit. Deepika's outfit is from designer Masaba Gupta's latest collection. If you also love the attire and would want to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend 15k.

The tracksuit is worth ₹15k
The tracksuit is worth ₹15k

What do you think about this look?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen on the screen in the film 83, sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

