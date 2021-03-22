Janhvi Kapoor denies follower's request to kiss her in this hilarious way
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is among the most active young stars on Instagram. On Sunday, she took to her profile to let fans ask her a few questions.
While some asked her about her hair and skin routine, some got a little bolder. A follower asked her, 'Can we kiss?' with a bunch of kiss emojis. Janhvi, in her hilarious response, simply shared a selfie with a mask on, writing 'No'.
Another follower asked, 'How does it feel to be called 'fatty Kapoor' on set', Janhvi replied with a picture of herself on film sets, sitting with two large plates of food in her lap.
She was also asked to name her favourite co-star and she added a picture of herself and Pankaj Tripathi from the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Pankaj played her father in the movie.
During the release of their film, she narrated an incident from a party where she heard Pankaj drawing similarities between acting and cooking mutton. Janhvi joined the conversation and expressed her views. “Sir, par aap toh ice cream ho, aap sabko pasand ho (You are like an ice cream. Everyone likes you). Right after I said it, he gave me a look,” Janhvi had said.
“He probably thinks I am a creep, but yes I feel he is a legendary actor and there is no one like Pankaj sir. I couldn’t hold back and immediately expressed my fondness for him,” she had added.
Pankaj had also praised Janhvi for her work ethic. "I am playing the role of Janhvi's father in the film and she is a brilliant actress. I learn a lot from her as she is very hardworking and serious for her work," he said.
"In fact, she doesn't have any starry tantrums and I must say that we have a great bonding. She orders local delicacies like lassi and biryani and insists me to eat," he had added.
Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Dostana 2 in the pipeline.
