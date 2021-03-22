IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor denies follower's request to kiss her in this hilarious way
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of responses during her latest AMA session.
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of responses during her latest AMA session.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor denies follower's request to kiss her in this hilarious way

Janhvi Kapoor held an AMA session on Sunday and was asked a bunch of funny questions by her followers. Here's how she responded when someone asked her for a kiss.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:14 AM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is among the most active young stars on Instagram. On Sunday, she took to her profile to let fans ask her a few questions.

While some asked her about her hair and skin routine, some got a little bolder. A follower asked her, 'Can we kiss?' with a bunch of kiss emojis. Janhvi, in her hilarious response, simply shared a selfie with a mask on, writing 'No'.

Another follower asked, 'How does it feel to be called 'fatty Kapoor' on set', Janhvi replied with a picture of herself on film sets, sitting with two large plates of food in her lap.

Janhvi Kapoor's response to a request for a kiss.
Janhvi Kapoor's response to a request for a kiss.


She was also asked to name her favourite co-star and she added a picture of herself and Pankaj Tripathi from the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Pankaj played her father in the movie.

The 'fatty kapoor' pic.
The 'fatty kapoor' pic.


During the release of their film, she narrated an incident from a party where she heard Pankaj drawing similarities between acting and cooking mutton. Janhvi joined the conversation and expressed her views. “Sir, par aap toh ice cream ho, aap sabko pasand ho (You are like an ice cream. Everyone likes you). Right after I said it, he gave me a look,” Janhvi had said.

“He probably thinks I am a creep, but yes I feel he is a legendary actor and there is no one like Pankaj sir. I couldn’t hold back and immediately expressed my fondness for him,” she had added.

Pankaj had also praised Janhvi for her work ethic. "I am playing the role of Janhvi's father in the film and she is a brilliant actress. I learn a lot from her as she is very hardworking and serious for her work," he said.

Also read: Aahaana Kumra is criticised for her dark-face makeup as she pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami, cricketer says 'good job'

"In fact, she doesn't have any starry tantrums and I must say that we have a great bonding. She orders local delicacies like lassi and biryani and insists me to eat," he had added.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
janhvi kapoor

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Good Luck Jerry recently.
Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Good Luck Jerry recently.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor conducted an AMA session with fans where she took questions about her travels with family, beauty secrets and favourite co-star. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap of Good Luck Jerry with a set of new pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap of Good Luck Jerry with a set of new pictures.
bollywood

Janhvi shares new stills as she wraps Good Luck Jerry, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor shares happy pictures from the sets of Good Luck Jerry as she wraps up the film's shoot. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A large crowd of film buffs decided to storm a movie hall in Mumbai's Malegaon.
A large crowd of film buffs decided to storm a movie hall in Mumbai's Malegaon.
bollywood

Crowd storms movie hall screening Mumbai Saga. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:11 AM IST
A large crowd of movie lovers stormed a film theatre in Malegaon, near Nashik in Maharastra. The movie hall was screening John Abraham's Mumbai Saga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shows massive transformation in new Thalaivi pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi drops on Tuesday. Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana shared new pictures from J. Jayalalithaa's biopic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Angad Bedi sat on his daughter's cycle, and broke it!(Instagram)
When Angad Bedi sat on his daughter's cycle, and broke it!(Instagram)
bollywood

Angad sat on daughter's cycle and broke it, Neha Dhupia shares pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Neha Dhupia shared a picture of Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehra, 'moments before the cycle broke, thanks to daddy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of responses during her latest AMA session.
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of responses during her latest AMA session.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor denies follower's request to kiss her in this hilarious way

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor held an AMA session on Sunday and was asked a bunch of funny questions by her followers. Here's how she responded when someone asked her for a kiss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aahana Kumra paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami.
Aahana Kumra paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami.
bollywood

Aahana is criticised for her dark-face as she pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  • Even as many criticised Aahana Kumra for her dark-face make-up in her latest photoshoot, cricketer Jhulan Goswami said 'good job' to the tribute from Aahana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga: Five over-used dialogues by John Abraham that we've heard enough

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent outing, Mumbai Saga, is much like his movies - full of cliches, over-the-top-drama and dialogues written for the sake of whistles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
bollywood

Kesari: Akshay Kumar celebrates as film completes two years

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday celebrated two years of his critically acclaimed movie Kesari. The film was directed by Anurag Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan in a still from the video
Salman Khan in a still from the video
bollywood

Salman Khan dances with a group of kids, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Salman Khan, Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids, in a throwback video that he has shared, on World Down Syndrome Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
bollywood

John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai at Ek Villain Returns' shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:20 PM IST
  • Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani were seen shooting for their film Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai on Sunday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Satish Kaushik hospitalised, after two days of home quarantine

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his spokesperson confirmed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
bollywood

Watch: Raveena's close encounter with lionesses in throwback video from Botswana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video from her visit to Botswana in 2000 and how she found herself metres away from a pride of lionesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
bollywood

Gauri Khan, son AbRam spotted in Mumbai, he covers his face when snapped

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan and her son AbRam were seen at the Gateway of India. The star kid was seen hiding his face with a toy. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor's latest pics get a response from Ranveer Singh: 'Haye garmi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor dropped new pictures on Instagram. Applauding him was his good friend and actor Ranveer Singh. See pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram sharing a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters of the Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Lean Fardeen refuses to pose for paps: 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Fardeen Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor has lost 18 kilos last year and fans are impressed with his transformation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP