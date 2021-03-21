Janhvi Kapoor revisits a trip with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, says it's her favourite travel memory
- Janhvi Kapoor conducted an AMA session with fans where she took questions about her travels with family, beauty secrets and favourite co-star. See them here.
Janhvi Kapoor recently conducted an AMA session with fans where she was at her candid and cute best. During the session, she was asked about her favourite travel memory and Janhvi revisited a picture showing her father, producer Boney Kapoor, posing with what seems late actor Sridevi, Janhvi's mother, admiring the scenic view.
Janhvi had shared this picture back in June 2020, during the lockdown, along with a series of other photos at the time. The picture appears to be from the family's trip to South France.
Janhvi was also asked about her favourite diet option. She posted a picture of her having a cup of ice cream. Asked about her favourite co-star, she mentioned her Gunjan Saxena actor Pankaj Tripathi as her pick. Her favourite TV show is the Emmy-winning show Schitt's Creek.
Janhvi recently saw the release of her film Roohi in theatres. Despite the coronavirus-hit times, the film has been well-received by the audience in the theatres. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharm, is a rather drab attempt at trying to scare people while making them laugh. Neither of the two click."
The actor has also completed the shoot of her next film, Good Luck Jerry. Posting a message after the completion of the film's shoot, Janhvi wrote: "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."
Also read: Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza's video about Riteish Deshmukh, says 'Keep them coming'
The Punjab leg of the shoot was halted thrice after protesting farmers wanted Janhvi to come out in support of their demands.
