Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza's video about Riteish Deshmukh, says 'Keep them coming'
- Preity Zinta has reacted to Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's funny video, in which she also featured. Check it out here.
Actor Preity Zinta has reacted to a funny video shared by Genelia D'Souza on Friday. The video showed Genelia coldly observing her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, greeting Preity at an industry event.
Preity shared the video on Instagram, and wrote in her caption, "This is too funny ... Riteish & Genelia. Keep them coming. Love u both." Genelia had captioned her original post, "Wanna know what happened back home ?"
Genelia and Riteish had filmed a short new 'scene' which she attached to the video. The scene showed her scolding Riteish at home, suggesting that's what happened after his overt displays of affection towards Preity at the event. Several people from the industry, including Sanjay Kapoor and Tiger Shroff reacted in the comments, and dropped laughter emojis.
The couple regularly share funny videos on social media. They have been together for over a decade-and-a-half and married for nine years.
However, Genelia revealed in a recent interview that they initially got off on the wrong foot. When she was cast opposite him in their debut movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, she thought he would be a ‘rich, very connected brat’, as he was the son of former Maharashtra chief minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh.
“Honestly, I thought that Riteish is this rich, very connected brat, so I shouldn't look at him and talk to him, so I didn't,” Genelia told Bollywood Bubble, adding, “He was wondering why am I not talking. He was very sweet, so I wanted to talk to him, but I was like, one shouldn't feel that I am talking to you because you are the chief minister's son and all of that. But anyway, we started talking and then we never stopped for the next 18 years.”
