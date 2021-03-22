Aahaana Kumra is criticised for her dark-face makeup as she pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami, cricketer says 'good job'
- Even as many criticised Aahana Kumra for her dark-face make-up in her latest photoshoot, cricketer Jhulan Goswami said 'good job' to the tribute from Aahana.
Actor Aahaana Kumra has shared a bunch of pictures from one of her recent photoshoots, in which she pays tribute to Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. While many criticised Aahaana for her dark-face makeup in the pics, the cricketer was happy with her efforts.
The actor shared a bunch of collages in a new post. All the collages had Jhulan and Aahana, in similar poses. Sharing the pictures, Aahaana wrote, "No I'm not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships and her passion for the sport!"
She added, "@jhulangoswami fondly called jhulan di by all her team mates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women's cricket team! This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereo types and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!! @jhulangoswami thank you for your story! And I wish and pray the best for you forever! Your fan! AK thank you @bhushankumar_dop for this wonderful photo shoot."
Jhulan commented on it saying, "Great job keep it up!!" However, the post was showered with comments on Aahaana's make-up. "What's with the darker tone make-up? Instead why don't we hire actors with the similar color tone , it would have been so much better and looked far more natural," wrote one.
Another one commented, "What a shame that you need such make up to depict that character which is not even looking convincing. In fact it's ridiculing the person who is a legend." One user even commented that it was perhaps an attempt to lure filmmakers. "What a tribute by colouring yourself black ... Not to 1 percent you show any resemblance to her so is it a tribute or invitation for directors to direct a film on her and cast you as main lead or are just making fun of her?" the user wrote.
Aahaana most recently appeared in the web series, Sandwiched Forever. She had a year full of releases in 2020. Khuda Haafiz, Marzi, Rules of the Game and Betaal also landed online. She even bagged the Asian Academy Creative Award for Marzi in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.
Aahana also shared several pictures from her appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week.
