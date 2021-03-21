IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan shares throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day as he dances with Sonakshi Sinha and kids . Watch
Salman Khan in a still from the video
Salman Khan in a still from the video
bollywood

Salman Khan shares throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day as he dances with Sonakshi Sinha and kids . Watch

  • Salman Khan, Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids, in a throwback video that he has shared, on World Down Syndrome Day.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:32 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan has shared a throwback video where he can be seen dancing with special kids. The actor is currently taking a break and enjoying with actor-politician Bina Kak in Rajasthan. Bina and Salman's Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha are also seen shaking a leg in the video.

Salman posted the video and wrote, "Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. @kakbina #Umang #DownSyndromeDay." Within an hour, the post got 7.3 lakh likes. One fan wrote, "You're one of the most down to earth man.. Don't know why people disrespect you.. we love you Sallu Bhai."


Earlier this week, Bina had posted a pic of a safari with Salman. While he sat on the back seat, she was seated in the front, and Salman's bodyguard, Shera was seen behind the wheel. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "Out on a safari."

Also read: Satish Kaushik hospitalised, after two days of home quarantine

Salman will soon begin work on the next film of his hit franchise, Tiger. The upcoming movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Salman is awaiting the release of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, due out on Eid, 2021. He also has Antim and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
salman khan salman khan dabangg 3

Related Stories

Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Satish Kaushik hospitalised, after two days of home quarantine

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his spokesperson confirmed.
READ FULL STORY
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
bollywood

Watch: Raveena's close encounter with lionesses in throwback video from Botswana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video from her visit to Botswana in 2000 and how she found herself metres away from a pride of lionesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Salman Khan in a still from the video
Salman Khan in a still from the video
bollywood

Salman Khan dances with a group of kids, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Salman Khan, Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids, in a throwback video that he has shared, on World Down Syndrome Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
bollywood

John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai at Ek Villain Returns' shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:20 PM IST
  • Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani were seen shooting for their film Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai on Sunday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Satish Kaushik hospitalised, after two days of home quarantine

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his spokesperson confirmed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
bollywood

Watch: Raveena's close encounter with lionesses in throwback video from Botswana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video from her visit to Botswana in 2000 and how she found herself metres away from a pride of lionesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
bollywood

Gauri Khan, son AbRam spotted in Mumbai, he covers his face when snapped

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan and her son AbRam were seen at the Gateway of India. The star kid was seen hiding his face with a toy. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor's latest pics get a response from Ranveer Singh: 'Haye garmi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor dropped new pictures on Instagram. Applauding him was his good friend and actor Ranveer Singh. See pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram sharing a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters of the Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Lean Fardeen refuses to pose for paps: 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Fardeen Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor has lost 18 kilos last year and fans are impressed with his transformation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
bollywood

Deepika drops a pic in an all-green attire, draws a parallel with Alphonso mango

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:56 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone posted a fresh picture in an all-green outfit. She also joked about looking like Alphonso mango. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya.
bollywood

Natasa plants a kiss on son’s head, jokes he's the reason behind her messy look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic shared a cute video clip with her son Agastya from their morning ritual. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra opened up about missing her father in her chat with Oprah.
Priyanka Chopra opened up about missing her father in her chat with Oprah.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah what she misses the most about her father

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actor revealed what she misses the most about him and how he helped her find peace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.
Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.
bollywood

Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid at her friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding. See new pictures of the actor dancing and having a ball with the bride squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput channels mother-in-law's Hansa in new Instagram post.
Mira Rajput channels mother-in-law's Hansa in new Instagram post.
bollywood

Mira channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on Covid 19 scenario

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen next in the Hindi film Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen next in the Hindi film Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
bollywood

Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan talks about the entire paparazzi culture, and how she navigates her way through the pressure that comes along.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Urmila Matondkar’s last full-fledged Hindi film appearance was in the 2008 film EMI.
Actor Urmila Matondkar’s last full-fledged Hindi film appearance was in the 2008 film EMI.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Variety is one word you can safely associate with Urmila Matondkar’s filmography
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP