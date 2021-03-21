IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Satish Kaushik hospitalised after two days of home quarantine, decided to get admitted for 'proper medical care'
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Satish Kaushik hospitalised after two days of home quarantine, decided to get admitted for 'proper medical care'

  • Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his spokesperson confirmed.
READ FULL STORY
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST

Actor filmmaker Satish Kaushik has been shifted to a Mumbai hospital, just days after he revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted in the Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai.

Confirming that Satish is recovering well, his spokesperson said in a statement, "Satish ji was planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19, however when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. He quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care."

"He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery,” the statement further said.

Informing fans about contracting the Covid-19 virus, Satish had tweeted Wednesday evening, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."


Many actors shared their wishes for the actor-filmmaker to get well soon. Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always." Filmmaker Kushan Nandy also commented, "Take care!"

Also read: Gauri Khan, son AbRam spotted in Mumbai, he covers his face when snapped﻿

Satish was most recently seen in Pankaj Tripathi's digital-only release, Kaagaz. Satish had also written and directed Kaagaz, which was backed by Salman Khan Productions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
satish kaushik covid 19 news kaagaz + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
bollywood

Kesari: Akshay Kumar celebrates as film completes two years

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday celebrated two years of his critically acclaimed movie Kesari. The film was directed by Anurag Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan in a still from the video
Salman Khan in a still from the video
bollywood

Salman Khan dances with a group of kids, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Salman Khan, Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids, in a throwback video that he has shared, on World Down Syndrome Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
bollywood

John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai at Ek Villain Returns' shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:20 PM IST
  • Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani were seen shooting for their film Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai on Sunday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Satish Kaushik hospitalised, after two days of home quarantine

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his spokesperson confirmed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
bollywood

Watch: Raveena's close encounter with lionesses in throwback video from Botswana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video from her visit to Botswana in 2000 and how she found herself metres away from a pride of lionesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
bollywood

Gauri Khan, son AbRam spotted in Mumbai, he covers his face when snapped

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan and her son AbRam were seen at the Gateway of India. The star kid was seen hiding his face with a toy. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor's latest pics get a response from Ranveer Singh: 'Haye garmi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor dropped new pictures on Instagram. Applauding him was his good friend and actor Ranveer Singh. See pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday took to social media platform Instagram sharing a video of her snorkelling in the blue waters of the Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Lean Fardeen refuses to pose for paps: 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Fardeen Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actor has lost 18 kilos last year and fans are impressed with his transformation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
bollywood

Deepika drops a pic in an all-green attire, draws a parallel with Alphonso mango

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:56 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone posted a fresh picture in an all-green outfit. She also joked about looking like Alphonso mango. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya.
bollywood

Natasa plants a kiss on son’s head, jokes he's the reason behind her messy look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic shared a cute video clip with her son Agastya from their morning ritual. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra opened up about missing her father in her chat with Oprah.
Priyanka Chopra opened up about missing her father in her chat with Oprah.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah what she misses the most about her father

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actor revealed what she misses the most about him and how he helped her find peace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.
Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.
bollywood

Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid at her friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding. See new pictures of the actor dancing and having a ball with the bride squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput channels mother-in-law's Hansa in new Instagram post.
Mira Rajput channels mother-in-law's Hansa in new Instagram post.
bollywood

Mira channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on Covid 19 scenario

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen next in the Hindi film Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen next in the Hindi film Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
bollywood

Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan talks about the entire paparazzi culture, and how she navigates her way through the pressure that comes along.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP