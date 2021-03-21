Satish Kaushik hospitalised after two days of home quarantine, decided to get admitted for 'proper medical care'

Actor filmmaker Satish Kaushik has been shifted to a Mumbai hospital, just days after he revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted in the Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai.

Confirming that Satish is recovering well, his spokesperson said in a statement, "Satish ji was planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19, however when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. He quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care."

"He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery,” the statement further said.

Informing fans about contracting the Covid-19 virus, Satish had tweeted Wednesday evening, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021





Many actors shared their wishes for the actor-filmmaker to get well soon. Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always." Filmmaker Kushan Nandy also commented, "Take care!"

Satish was most recently seen in Pankaj Tripathi's digital-only release, Kaagaz. Satish had also written and directed Kaagaz, which was backed by Salman Khan Productions.