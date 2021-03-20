Salman Khan unwinds in Rajasthan ahead of Tiger 3, goes on safari. See pic
- Actor Salman Khan went on a desert safari in Rajasthan recently. Here's a picture, shared by Bina Kak.
Actor Salman Khan is enjoying some down time before starting work on the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. Salman is in Jaipur, where he went on a safari on Friday.
His 'rakhi sister' Bina Kak shared a picture of herself with Salman and his bodyguard Shera, riding a car. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "Out on a safari." The picture showed Salman sitting on the back seat of the off-road vehicle, with Bina sitting in the front, and Shera behind the wheel.
Salman is often occasionally featured on Bina's Instagram. Previously, she'd shared a humorous video of him whipping up some raw onion pickle.
The actor recently concluding work on his new film, Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film will co-star Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as the antagonist. Salman is also awaiting the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is due out on Eid, in theatres. He also filmed a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Pathan, which is being shot in Mumbai. While it still hasn't been officially announced, it is widely expected to be Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after a gap of more than three years.
Soon, Salman will begin working on Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully it will come true," Emraan told PTI recently.
The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).
