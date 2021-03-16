Rakhi Sawant thanks Salman Khan for helping in mom's treatment, says he told her to keep details private
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she would like to keep the details of how Salman Khan and his brother Sohail have helped her private, because they've asked her to.
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has spoken about the assistance that actor Salman Khan and his brother Sohail provided for her, primarily for her mother's ongoing cancer treatment.
Rakhi, in an interview, said that Salman has told her not to discuss these matters publicly, which is why she prefers to keep his gestures private. Previously, Rakhi's mother had also thanked the brothers for emotional and financial support.
"Sohail And Salman Khan bhai are my God brothers," Rakhi told a leading daily. "I’ve struggled a lot in my career. When I was working I was only bothered about taking care of my family, mother, brother and his family, a widow sister. I matured at a very young age. I’ve always been upfront and have spoken my mind because there was no one to guide me. But now my image has changed and I have to behave in a certain manner. Salman sir had told me that I should have a control on my tongue."
Rakhi continued, "Salman Khan and Sohail Bhai have done a lot for me. They always tell whatever we do there is no need to talk about it. That’s why I want to keep it personal. But yes they have helped me a lot. My other friends like Kashmera Shah also came forward to help me and I am very thankful for them."
Sohail in an Instagram video had assured Rakhi that him and Salman would always have her back. "If you need anything, just call me directly. I'll see you soon and I will talk to her whenever she is well enough. All the best. Take care," he'd said.
Rakhi's mother had thanked the brothers for their help, and said in a video shared by Rakhi, "Salman, Sohail thank you. As you can see my chemotherapy is going on. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May you stay hale and hearty. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your desires come true."
