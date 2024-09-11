Kareena Kapoor says she knows more about football stars than actors now, thanks to Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor often speaks openly about her professional and personal life. The actor recently discussed managing her family alongside work. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Kareena shared that she has embraced Taimur and Jehangir's passion for sports and also commented on her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor channels Geet, mints at least 10 new reaction GIFs in cute video of her expressions. Watch) Kareena Kapoor recently reflected on being a boy's mom and her work-life balance.

Kareena Kapoor on being a ‘boy mom’

Kareena, while speaking about being a ‘boy mom,’ stated, “With my boys, football and cricket have taken centre stage. I now know more about footballers like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane than I do about actors! Being a ‘boy mom’ has definitely influenced my interests. I’ve embraced their passions, and it’s been wonderful to be a part of their world.”

She further said, “Saif (Ali Khan) is always a bundle of fun, even though he might comes across as serious. We both love our work, but we also enjoy having fun together. We share a passion for travel and adventure. I think I’ve brought a sense of spontaneity and joy into his life. Our time together is filled with our mutual love for adventure.”

Kareena got married to Saif on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur on December 20, 2016. Their second son Jehangir was born on February 21, 2021.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The movie also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The mystery-thriller is a joint production of Kareena, Ekta, and Shobha Kapoor. The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again releasing on Diwali 2024. The film starring Ajay Devgn in titular role also features Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and others.