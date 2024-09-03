Kareena Kapoor channels Geet, mints at least 10 new reaction GIFs in cute video of her expressions. Watch

Kareena Kapoor attended the trailer launch event of her crime mystery-thriller, The Buckingham Murders on Tuesday. During the event, a candid moment was captured showing Kareena engaging in a fun interaction with the paparazzi. Fans praised her candid and friendly persona, noting that her expression and gestures reminded them of her character Geet from Jab We Met. (Also read: The Buckingham Murders trailer: Detective Kareena Kapoor uncovers a chilling crime in debut production. Watch) Kareena Kapoor channelised her inner Geet at The Buckingham Murders trailer launch.

Kareena Kapoor engaged in fun interaction with paps

Kareena arrived at the event wearing a black pantsuit and was accompanied by Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. The actor was seen smiling while speaking to the media before heading for the launch. While sharing the video paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, “Wait for it till she turned on her Geet mode (stars-shaped-eye emoji) Bebo looks absolutely fine at The Buckingham Murders trailer launch (heart emoji).” Kareena's muktiple expressions during the conversation are definitely GIF worthy as fans dropped several heart, heart-shaped-eye, infinity emojis along with sweet comments.

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, “Really... She's cutie pie (heart emoji).” Another fan wrote, “The only overacting I love.” A user commented, “Her expression (joker emojis) her look (joker emojis).” Another user wrote, “I love her reactions so much (crying emoji).” A user also commented, “Nautanki (drama).”

About The Buckingham Murders

The trailer for The Buckingham Murders was released on September 3. In the movie, Kareena portrays detective Jasmeet Bhamra, who investigates a death probe amid communal tension. The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie is a joint production of Kareena, Ekta, and Shobha Kapoor. When speaking about her role in the film, the actor compared it to Kate Winslet's character in Mare of Easttown. In an interview with Variety, she said, “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that.”

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project

Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again releasing on Diwali 2024. The film starring Ajay Devgn in titular role also features Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and others.

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024.