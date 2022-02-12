Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur posing next to Mansur Ali Khan's photos at their home

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Saturday evening gave a glimpse inside her house and shared an unseen throwback photo of her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena wished their friend Sajjid Mitha.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur stood with Sajjid in front of a wall adorned with picture frames of late cricketer Mansur Ali Khan. Saif is the son of Mansur and his wife-actor, Sharmila Tagore. The picture frames included Mansur batting, a painting of his and a glimpse of the Pataudi Palace.

Saif, in the photo, wore a black kurta and paired it with white trousers. Taimur opted for matching pyjamas as he grinned for the photo standing next to his father. Sajid paired his black T-shirt with dark blue denims. Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned the post, "Happy birthday Sajid (smiling and heart emojis)." She also tagged Sajid.

The picture was seemingly taken last month when Kareena and Saif turned hosts for a party at their Mumbai home. The guests included Sajjid, Laveena Mitha and Kareena's sister-actor Karisma Kapoor. On January 29, Kareena had shared a photo on Instagram Stories as she posed with her family and friends. On January 29, Kareena had shared a photo on Instagram Stories as she posed with her family and friends.

Last month on Kareena's best friend-actor Amrita Arora's birthday, Kareena had shared a post on Instagram. Sharing a photo, of Amrita, Kareena had written, "3.30pm...Beboo - KP? As in Kya plan hai? Amu - Gonna nap bro. Beboo - Me too...One eye is already shut. Amu - Will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo - Me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps...is a keeper. Happy birthday to my darling BFF...Here's to working out together, wine, cheese, palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays (heart icon)."

Meanwhile, fans will see Kareena next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on April 14 this year. The film also features Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, among others. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, featuring actor Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.

