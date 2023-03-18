Kareena Kapoor shows what a ‘safari chic’ is, shares new breathtaking photos from Africa

Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in the jungles of Africa. Ever since her arrival in Africa, Kareena has been sharing breathtaking pictures of the wildlife and candid pictures of herself, Saif and their sons Taimur and Jehangir. On Saturday, she treated her fans to a picture of two lionesses standing on a massive tree trunk. She also shared a picture to show her look for the day. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she loves taking care of her house, asks son Taimur to help lay the table for guests Kareena Kapoor has shared new pictures from Africa.

Sharing the picture of herself, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, “It's called Safari Chic.” She is seen standing beside a jeep, dressed in a printed beige shirt and pyjamas paired with a sleeveless winter jacket and sunglasses. Sharing the picture of two lionesses standing on a trunk amid the vast desert, Kareena wrote, “When time stood still…”

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her time in Africa.

On Friday, she had shared a picture of her posing with Taimur near a fallen tree and captioned it, “Bush and Beta." She also shared a picture from her candlelight dinner with the blue skies in the background and captioned it, “Cobalt blue nights”.

Kareena Kapoor shared her pictures on Friday as well.

She had earlier shared a picture featuring a group of Zebras and credited Saif as the photographer. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Good morning from Africa" and added, "by my gorgeous Saif Ali Khan." She also posted a photo in which she was simply relaxing during the day as some zebras grazed behind her. She captioned the frame, “What you doin? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends.”

Kareena will now begin work on Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. Last year, she had wrapped up the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. This year, she wrapped up shooting for Hansal Mehta's next in London.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. He also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series The Bridge in his kitty.

