Kareena Kapoor says she loves taking care of her house, asks son Taimur to help lay the table for guests

Kareena Kapoor launched the fourth season of her talk show What Women Want on Friday. Promoting the series, the actor also spoke about her personal and professional life as well. While she is a successful and in-demand actor, Kareena revealed that she is extremely hands-on in managing her home and even involves her children in household tasks. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan poses for Kareena Kapoor as Taimur and Jeh focus on a giraffe in new pic from Africa) Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

She revealed that it was important to her and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, to lead by example. The actor shared that she knows her children, six-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and two-year-old Jehangir Ali Khan, are watching what they are doing. Therefore, it was important for her to balance both her work and the family.

Speaking to Film Companion, Kareena told interviewer Sneha Menon Desai, "I love multitasking. I love being an actor, a star, a housewife. I love handling the home. If I'm having people over, I like the fact that I'll clean the table probably on my own. I'll say, aise karo, waise karo (do this, do that). I get into all of that. That's so much a part of me."

She added, "I'm passionate and I like to keep doing something. If the grandparents or someone is coming over, they'll also help. I'll tell Tim [Taimur], come on, help lay the table. They have to see yourselves cooking and come to the kitchen. Everyone's hanging together, listening to music."

Kareena is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, while Saif is the son of actor Sharmila Tagore. Saif also has two children, actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

She was last seen in Lal Singh Chaddha as Rupa. The Aamir Khan-starrer was a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994). Up next, Kareena will be seen in the Netflix film The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She has also completed filming The Buckingham Murders on which she is a producer. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta.

The actor also has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with co-stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

