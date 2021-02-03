Kareena Kapoor wishes cousin Armaan Jain, Anissa on their first wedding anniversary, calls them her 'favourites'
Actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to wish her cousin Armaan Jain and sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra on their first wedding anniversary. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Sharing a picture from their wedding last year, Kareena wrote: "Happy anniversary my favourites @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotrajain." The picture showed Armaan and Anissa in their wedding finery, posing with the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma.
Armaan is the son of Rima Jain and the grandson of late Raj Kapoor. The Mumbai wedding last year was attended by many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya, and producer Boney Kapoor apart from the entire Kapoor clan.
Kareena is very close to her cousins and never forgets special days. On Armaan's birthday in November last year, she had shared a cute picture of him, with her son, Taimur, and had written: "Happy birthday to my sweetheart of a brother @therealarmaanjain... we love you loads golden hearted boy."
Kareena recently had wished her good friend Amrita Arora on her birthday and wrote: "This picture says it all... while you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity."
"You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time... Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always," she'd added.
