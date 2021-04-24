Karisma Kapoor shares pic with Sachin Tendulkar from Andaz Apna Apna days, fan questions Salman Khan's fashion choice

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Saturday wished cricketer Sachin Tendulkar a happy birthday by sharing an old black and white picture of them. The picture also features actor Salman Khan.

The photo dates back to 1994, ahead of the actors' Andaz Apna Apna shooting schedule. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared the post and captioned, "Such wonderful memories from the muhurat of Andaz Apna Apna. Time really file Happy Birthday @sachintendulkar #throwback #preciousmoments."

Several fans dropped hearts and commented on the picture. One fan wrote, "missing Aamirkhan @aamirkhanproductions khan and Raveena Tandon @officialraveenatandon." Another said, "you all have baby faces" and a third fan commented, "Sachin was legend then, he is legend now." A fan even wondered about Salman's fashion choices and wrote, "Salman wearing jeans or plazzo."

Sachin turned 48 on Saturday. On his birthday, he asked those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma in order to fight the pandemic. Last month, the former batsman had tested Covid-19 positive and also opened up about his battle with the virus.

"Thank you, everyone, for your birthday wishes. It's truly made my day. The last month has been a tough month for me, I was tested positive and has to be isolated for 21 days. Your good wishes, my family and friends' good wishes, and last but not the least the doctors and the staff kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover," Tendulkar said in a video on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Karisma has been spending time with her family and sharing pictures from her time at home. She has also been revisiting a few of her old pictures from the 90s and giving fans a glimpse. On her mother Babita's birthday, Karisma had shared a video montage featuring pictures of Babita and said, "Happy birthday to our mama we love you more than any words can describe Keep rocking !"

