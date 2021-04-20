IND USA
Karisma Kapoor and her son Kiaan spotted outside Kareena Kapoor's home.(Varinder Chawla)
Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan carries a handmade photo card to Kareena Kapoor's home. Is it for Babita?

  • On the occasion of Babita's birthday, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita were seen making their way to Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:12 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor is hosting her parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and her sister Karisma Kapoor at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday. The paparazzi spotted the mother-daughter making their way to Kareena's home. The photographers also spotted Karisma's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu entering the premises.

However, our attention was drawn to Kiaan's hand, who was seen holding a blue piece of paper with a collage of photos. While the photos aren't visible, it seems like Kiaan put together a few pictures of the Kapoor family members.

Karisma Kapoor and her son Kiaan at Kareena Kapoor's house.(Varinder Chawla)
Karisma Kapoor and her son, holding a card in his hand, at Kareena Kapoor's home.(Varinder Chawla)
Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a vintage picture of Babita and a recent picture of her with both the daughters to wish her. "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever... that’s what mothers are for," she captioned the pictures. Karisma shared a video montage featuring her favourite memories of Babita and wished her. "Happy birthday to our mama we love you more than any words can describe Keep rocking !"

Many of their Bollywood friends wished Babita in the comments. "Happy bday Babita aunty," Malaika Arora said. "Happy happy birthday day darling Auntu," Amrita Arora commented. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan said, "Aadab..and a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY... to Babita aunty. Stay safe and have a great day."

Kareena and Karisma have been spending time with their family lately. Kareena, who welcomed her second son with Saif in February, has been sharing glimpses of the family spending time together. From sharing pictures of Taimur baking and performing yoga to sharing glimpses of Saif and their newborn son, she has done it all. She, however, has refrained from sharing pictures of her second child's face. The couple has not revealed the name of the baby either.

Karisma, on the other hand, has also been sharing pictures from her time at home. She was also seen revisiting a few of her old pictures from the 90s and sharing them with fans.

