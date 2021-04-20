Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor bond during a workout session in the Maldives, watch video

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor might be in vacation mode. But the actors are not giving up on their workout routines. Sara took to Instagram and shared a video in which she was seen working out with Janhvi in the Maldives. The two stars were working out on the poolside while their trainer, Namrata Purohit overlooked their session.

Janhvi and Sara were seen stretching, lifting weights and working on their abs during their session. Sara shared the video with the caption: "Go with the flow Steady and slow Kick high- squat low That’s how you’ll get the golden glow For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show." She used Justin Bieber's hit track Peaches in the background.

Janhvi has been in the Maldives with her friends whereas Sara recently landed with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, in tow. The two stars have been sharing videos and photos from their trip. While Sara is enjoying moon-gazing, walks on the beach and time by the pool, Janhvi has been sharing videos of herself dancing and goofing around.

Both the stars have been travelling a lot lately. Janhvi was seen hopping from New York and Los Angeles to the Maldives in the past few weeks. She was visiting her sister, Khushi Kapoor, in the US before making a pitstop in Mumbai and flying out to the island.

Sara, on the other hand, was holidaying in the snow-capped Gulmarg with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan and their mother. She had shared postcards from their visit, revealing she was having a fun time in the mountains.

Sara and Janhvi have been busy professionally as well. Janhvi recently concluded her latest film Good Luck Jerry. She was also seen in Roohi last month. She was supposed to resume filming of Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. However, the project has come to a standstill after Dharma Production announced that they recasting the movie.

Sara, on the other hand, wrapped Atrangi Re in March. She was last seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan, which debuted on the digital platform. Her last big-screen outing was Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik.

