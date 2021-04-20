Janhvi Kapoor takes help from Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's Kajra Re to sum up stress over red carpet dress

Janhvi Kapoor has been entertaining fans with her musical reels lately. The actor, who has been away from Mumbai off-late, took to her Instagram and shared a video expressing her worry over her red carpet dress with the help of Bunty Aur Babli's Kajra Re. The song's video features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai.

In the video, Janhvi emoted the worry of her red carpet dress not fitting her on the day of an awards show with the lyrics of the song. She was seen reclining on a settee while soaking up the sun and enjoying the beats of the song when she suddenly became a tad tense, thinking about her red carpet dress. "Mera Chain Vain Sab Ujda," she lip-synced while the caption read, "When you realise your Filmfare red carpet outfit is not fitting on the d-day."

Janhvi has been enjoying a break with her friends and family for a while now. Recently, the actor posted pictures of sharing a laugh with her trainer Namrata Purohit. Later, both of them tried their hand on the 'Up' challenge, dancing to Cardi B's song Up. Last week, she and her few friends participated in the challenge, dancing to the same song, by the poolside. Although they were not in sync, they were seen having a ball.

The Roohi star has been in and out of Mumbai through the past two months. After wrapping her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry, the actor flew to the US where she spent time with her sister Khushi Kapoor in Los Angeles and New York. She made a pitstop in India before jetting out to the Maldives, which seems to be Bollywood's latest favourite vacation spot.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares message for Indian fans as Covid-19 situation gets 'out of control': 'I beg you to stay home'

Janhvi was scheduled to resume the shoot of Dostana 2, which also starred Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. However, Karan Johar's Dharma Production announced last week they are recasting the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON