Janhvi Kapoor glows in new pics: 'Kisses from the sun'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a new bunch of pictures on Instagram. The actor was seen in soaking up the sun while posing for the camera.

She posed in a forested area, with the sun's rays shining brightly on her face. Sharing them, she simply wrote: "Kisses from the sun." Her fans were very happy to see her and dropped fire, heart eyes and red heart emojis in plenty.

Earlier in the day, she shared a dance video where she was seen dancing to Cardi B's Up with trainer Namrata Purohit. Sharing it, she wrote: "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now." Few days back, she had shared another fun dance video with her friends and had written: "I really wish we were cooler than this but."

Since the time she wrapped up her film Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi has been on a vacation mode. Once her film's shoot was done, she left for the US to spend time wither her sister Khushi. They were first in Los Angeles and then they moved to New York. She had shared a number of stunning pictures from there.

After a pit-stop in India, she left for the Maldives. Sharing her first picture from the tropical island, she had written: "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype." Subsequently, she shared a number of numbers with her friends from there.

At the time of completion of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi had written: "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything." The film's shoot in Punjab was interrupted on three occasions by protesting farmers who wanted Janhvi to come out in support of them.

