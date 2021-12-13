Katrina Kaif spoke 'only Punjabi' throughout her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, reveals his cousin. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal, spoke 'only Punjabi' throughout their wedding, revealed his cousin, Dr Upasana Vohra. Taking to Instagram Stories, Upasana and her husband Arunendra Kumar answered some questions asked by social media users.

In the video, a user asked Upasana, "How's the family of Katrina ma'am?" She replied, "Her family is very good. All were amazing." A person also asked, "Did Katrina Kaif speak Punjabi at the wedding?" She replied, "Yes. Throughout the wedding, she is only speaking Punjabi."

A person also asked about Katrina and she replied, "Bohut acche hain. Humari family matlab unko har kisi k names se leke matlab sab aese lag raha tha ki woh teen din na hum sab matlab ek ghar mein, ek family ki tarah sab log reh rahe hai (She's very good. She remembered everyone's names. Those three days it felt like we were one family staying together in the same house)."

Recently, Upasana and Arunendra shared a sneak peek into the rooms of the guests who were invited to the wedding. Taking to his YouTube channel, Arunendra posted a video in which he gave a room tour of the luxurious venue. Praising the venue, they showed the views from their balconies.

Their room had a four-poster canopy bed with wooden decor with intricate carvings. Giving a glimpse of the bathroom, the couple revealed that the toilet seats cost ₹6 lakhs and were completely motion-censored. They then moved on to documenting the exterior areas of the fort-turned-hotel where the arrangements for meals were made.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married at a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9. A few hours after their wedding, the newlyweds shared pictures along with a note on their respective Instagram accounts. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," they wrote.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif walks towards Vicky Kaushal under floral canopy held by sisters. See pics from moments before varmala

Since then, they have been sharing pictures of their pre-wedding festivities including mehendi and haldi ceremonies. On Monday, Katrina shared a post in which she walked under a floral canopy, held by her sisters, towards Vicky.

She captioned the pictures, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!" The wedding festivities from December 7-9 were attended by family members and close friends.