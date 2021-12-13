Katrina Kaif walks towards Vicky Kaushal under floral canopy held by sisters. See pics from moments before varmala

Actor Katrina Kaif on Monday shared new pictures from her wedding day giving a glimpse inside the celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped the photos in which she walked under a flower-adorned chadar (canopy) as she proceeded for her wedding ceremony.

In the photos, Katrina Kaif is dressed in her red wedding lehenga surrounded by her sisters as they held the chadar. Katrina smiled walking towards her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina captioned it, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!"

Reacting to the pictures, Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal commented, "This moment was all tears." Nimrat Kaur said, "Stunning!"

Katrina's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also shared similar pictures from Katrina's wedding day. In one of the now-deleted photos, Vicky could be seen smiling as Katrina walked towards him. She captioned her post, "It’s the moments… just before the chadar… walking to the varmala…magic in the air… love all around.. @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last week in a private wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple has been sharing many pictures on Instagram from their pre-wedding festivities, which went on from December 7-9. The duo also dropped photos from their mehendi ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!" Giving a glimpse of their haldi ceremony, Katrina captioned the photos, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

On the evening of December 9, the couple shared their first pictures after the wedding on their respective Instagram accounts. They captioned their posts, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Vicky and Katrina were tight-lipped about their wedding even as rumours of the couple tying the knot did the rounds. They never publicly spoke about their relationship, though the duo were dating for over two years.