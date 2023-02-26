Katrina Kaif sports a no-makeup look in new photo, Sonam Kapoor calls her ‘beautiful’. See post

Actor Katrina Kaif has given a glimpse inside her weekend as she spent time with herself. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Katrina shared a selfie as she enjoyed her time at home. In the photo, Katrina seemingly sat on a chair with her leg up and smiled for the camera. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif admits checking her partner's phone, crying in bathroom during Diwali parties)

The actor was dressed in a black T-shirt and printed tights. She also sported a no-makeup look. Katrina captioned the post, "SunDaze (sun with face emoji)." Reacting to the post, actor Sonam Kapoor commented, "Beautiful Kat (red heart emoji)."

A fan wrote, "This one is ethereally beautiful." Another person said, "This pic reminded me of the old days." "Wonderful look, female superstar Katrina," read a comment.

Recently, Katrina's makeup brand Kay Beauty shared a video on their Instagram page in which the actor played the ‘never have I ever’ game with Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli. Katrina revealed that she has cried in a public bathroom. “A few Diwali parties,” Katrina responded to a question.

Responding to another question ‘never have I ever snooped through my significant other’s phone, Katrina revealed that she has done it. Mini said, "Vicky (Kaushal) change your password." Katrina added, “No, I have done it in my less wiser days. Now that I am more wise, I will never, never, ever, ever do it again. Even if someone opens the phone and keeps it beside me, I will not look.”

Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Fans will see Katrina in the action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Salman Khan. She will also be seen in director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. Apart from her, the film also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

