Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif sports a no-makeup look in new photo, Sonam Kapoor calls her ‘beautiful’. See post

Katrina Kaif sports a no-makeup look in new photo, Sonam Kapoor calls her ‘beautiful’. See post

bollywood
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Katrina Kaif sported a no-makeup look in a new photo. Sonam Kapoor has called her ‘beautiful’. See post here.

Sonam Kapoor reacted to Katrina Kaif's recent post.
Sonam Kapoor reacted to Katrina Kaif's recent post.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Katrina Kaif has given a glimpse inside her weekend as she spent time with herself. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Katrina shared a selfie as she enjoyed her time at home. In the photo, Katrina seemingly sat on a chair with her leg up and smiled for the camera. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif admits checking her partner's phone, crying in bathroom during Diwali parties)

The actor was dressed in a black T-shirt and printed tights. She also sported a no-makeup look. Katrina captioned the post, "SunDaze (sun with face emoji)." Reacting to the post, actor Sonam Kapoor commented, "Beautiful Kat (red heart emoji)."

A fan wrote, "This one is ethereally beautiful." Another person said, "This pic reminded me of the old days." "Wonderful look, female superstar Katrina," read a comment.

Recently, Katrina's makeup brand Kay Beauty shared a video on their Instagram page in which the actor played the ‘never have I ever’ game with Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli. Katrina revealed that she has cried in a public bathroom. “A few Diwali parties,” Katrina responded to a question.

Responding to another question ‘never have I ever snooped through my significant other’s phone, Katrina revealed that she has done it. Mini said, "Vicky (Kaushal) change your password." Katrina added, “No, I have done it in my less wiser days. Now that I am more wise, I will never, never, ever, ever do it again. Even if someone opens the phone and keeps it beside me, I will not look.”

Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Fans will see Katrina in the action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Salman Khan. She will also be seen in director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. Apart from her, the film also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif sonam kapoor
katrina kaif sonam kapoor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out