Katrina Kaif admits checking her partner's phone, crying in bathroom during Diwali parties

Katrina Kaif has not yet revealed her Valentine's Day plans but she did sit with her friends Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli to play a fun game as part of their Galentine’s Day 2023 celebrations. The Instagram page of Katrina's makeup brand Kay Beauty shared a video of them playing the ‘never have I ever’ game and eating a spoonful of cake every time they make a confession. Also read: Katrina Kaif didn't attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception but fans Photoshopped her into Vicky Kaushal's pic

As they face the first question ‘never have I ever stooped through my significant other’s phone, Katrina confirms that she has done it. Mini immediately says ‘Vicky (her husband Vicky Kaushal) change your password’ but Katrina cuts her short and says, “No, I have done it in my less wiser days. Now that I am more wise, I will never, never, ever, ever do it again. Even if someone opens the phone and keeps it beside me, I will not look.” She goes on to eat a spoonful of cake along with her answer. Mini Mathur, who is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, doesn't eat the cake but makes a promise along with Katrina that she too would not do it again.

Katrina also confesses faking an injury to get out of something. She says she made an excuse of hurting her foot just at the time of filming for her 2009 movie New York. Mini also reveals she makes such excuses all the time to get excess baggage or to avoid carrying her hand luggage at airports.

All three of them also have cake as they confess Googling themselves. As they took a question about sliding into someone's DMs, Katrina grills Mini for doing it despite being married ever since the introduction of Instagram. Mini reveals she slid into George Clooney's DMs.

Katrina also confirms that she has cried in a public bathroom. “A few Diwali parties,” Katrina said in response to a question.

Katrina will now be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. It will release at the end of this year. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON