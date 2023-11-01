News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khichdi 2 trailer: Parekh family goes on an adventure, Pratik Gandhi pops up for a cameo. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 01, 2023 02:36 PM IST

The trailer of Khichdi 2 promises a fun-filled adventure, where stars like Kriti Kulhari and Pratik Gandhi feature, but the focus remains on the Parekh family.

The trailer of Khichdi 2 mounts the Parekh family's adventure on such a big scale that they're seen romancing in the Swiss Alps, fighting goons, in a chopper, being chased by villains in the desert, and in a big Bollywood dance number. It also provides ample laughs and features a couple of cameos. (Also Read: November upcoming movies: Tiger 3, The Marvels, BTS Yet To Come, UT69, Khichdi 2 and more)

Pratik Gandhi plays a pilot in the trailer of Khichdi 2
On a dangerous mission

The title of the Khichdi sequel is Mission Panthukistan. It sees Prafful (Rajeev Mehta) play an emperor in a grand movie. He takes on a beard, moustache and a royal costume and they embark on a mission to save the world. Their adventure transcends various landscapes like cities, beaches, snow-clad hills, deserts, and caves.

Cameos galore

Kriti Kulhari, credited with a ‘special appearance’ in the film, reprises her role of Parminder from the first part, Khichdi: The Movie (2010). Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also pops up as a don. She was also seen in the teaser released a couple of months ago. When Farah asks rhetorically, “Tum logon ko pata hai ye kitna dangerous mission hai?," the Parekh family expectedly replied, “Nahi.”

Even Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi joins his fellow Gujaratis in their adventure. He appears as a pilot of the chopper carrying the family. When he asks Prafful, “Aapko kya lagta hai?,” he hilariously replies, “Joota,” recalling how he's received every time he steps out of home.

About Khichdi

Created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia's Hats Off Productions, Khichdi first premiered as a beloved TV series in 2002 on Star Plus. The second season, titled Instant Khichdi, aired in 2004 on Star One. The show was made into a movie in 2010.

It stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor as Hansa, Vandana Pathak as Jayshree, Anang Desai as Babuji, Rajeev Mehta as Prafful, and Jamnadas Majethia as Himanshu. Produced by Hats Off Productions and Zee Studios, Khichdi 2 is slated to release in cinemas on November 17.

