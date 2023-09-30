Khichdi 2 Mission Paanthukistan teaser: Hansa, Praful, Babuji go on a secret mission; film to release week after Tiger 3

It's not just Tiger who is going to take over the movie theatres this Diwali. A week after the release of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer, the Khichdi team will arrive in theatres with a new laugh riot. The Khichdi 2 Mission Paanthukistan teaser marks the return of the hit Gujarati family as they go on a secret mission in lieu of ₹5 crore. Also read: Khichdi 2 to release in cinemas on Diwali; Parekh family reunites for adventure comedy. Watch Pratik Gandhi, Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai and Rajeev Mehta in a still from Khichdi 2 teaser.

What's in the Khichdi 2 teaser

The Khichdi teaser opens with stunning glimpses of picturesque locations with a voiceover saying that every mission is impossible in the beginning, while some are completed by Tiger, some are taken over by Pathan. And then the audience learns about the mission the Khichdi cast has been asked to carry out for ₹5 crore. Supriya Pathak's Hansa is already tired of being told to ‘work’ on the mission. As Anang Desai's Babuji slams her for only spending money and not earning any of it, she and Rajeev Mehta's Praful justify how she turned on the air conditioner only once in a year (by never switching it off again until December).

And then comes the case they are to handle as Kirti Kulhari files a missing report of Himanshu. Soon after, the entire Khichdi cast is seen aboard a private jet with none other than Pratik Gandhi as the pilot. As he gets angry mid-air due to their stupid antics, he is hit by them and moments later, they are seen coming down from parachutes, hinting at what could have happened to the plane. And in mid-air is Vandana Pathak's Jayshree talking to someone about the mission for which they all are heading to Paanthukistan. Jamnadas Majethia is also seen as Himanshu in the teaser.

More about Khichdi 2

Khichdi 2 will release in theatres across the globe on November 17. Presented by Hatsoff Productions, the adventure-comedy is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia. It is the second time the Khichdi team is back with a film, 13 years after the 2010 film Khichdi: The Movie.

